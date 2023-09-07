Starfield Boost Pack not working: Possible fixes, reasons, and more

Starfield has received mixed reviews since its early access release on September 1, 2023. In most cases, the game is not running stable on rigs due to various gameplay bugs and optimization issues. Some players have been having trouble accessing the Boost Pack in dire situations, which defeats the item's purpose of making space exploration safer.

Regardless of whether this issue is caused by a lack of guidance from the game or a bug, this article will investigate the possible reasons and provide appropriate solutions.

Fix for "Boost Pack not working" in Starfield

Expand Tweet

1) Boost Pack Training Perk not allocated

You must unlock the Boost Pack Training Perk using the Tech Skill Tree and allocate it to your loadout in order to use it. The ranks are sorted into four categories, and the perks get better as you level up. It is necessary for you to unlock at least level 1 before you can access the Boost Pack.

To utilize the full benefits of the perk, you should equip and upgrade it as much as possible.

2) Equipped pack lacks "Basic Boostpack" perk

Every pack in Starfield contains a list of associated perks that define their roles. Similarly, the Boost Pack will not function unless the equipped pack includes the "Basic Boostpack" perk.

It is advised that you thoroughly examine the advantages before equipping a pack to prepare yourself against the different creatures located on the planets you explore.

3) A bug is preventing the Boost Pack from opening

Starfield is a recently released title, which means that it is currently prone to a plethora of bugs. The developers have been regularly addressing various issues in the form of patches and hotfixes.

Despite this, some problems may remain undetected for a long time. In this case, it is better to explore the galaxy with a different strategy and wait until the issue gets resolved.

Starfield is currently available to purchase and download on PC (through Steam) and Xbox Series X|S.