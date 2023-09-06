Starfield: Can you change or switch traits mid-game?

Traits are something that you will be selecting in Starfield during the character creation screen. They offer certain buffs and bonuses which will help your character through the early game. However, the traits can start feeling useless once you make your way to the later stages of the RPG, or if you have decided to stick to a playstyle that does not require them all that much.

Hence, it’s not all that surprising why, at moments like this, you will be looking for ways to see if you can switch to a different trait.

However, it is not entirely clear what players can do in order to switch their traits midgame, leading many to question if it is a feature that is present in the game at all.

Is it possible to switch or change traits in Starfield?

Right now, there is no way that players can switch or change their traits in Starfield. Hence, the traits that you pick during character creation are something that you will be permanently stuck with in the title.

It’s very important to make a more informed decision when it comes to picking a trait in the game so that you don't regret it later on in the narrative.

Can you remove traits in Starfield?

While you will not be able to switch out and switch in a trait in Starfield, you can, however, completely remove a trait from your character. Although it’s not something that is advised, if you feel that your character traits are getting in the way of your role-playing, do with them as you please, because a “Hero Worshipped” Space Pirate does sound odd.

How to remove all traits from your character in Starfield

To remove traits from your character, you will need to speak to particular NPCs in the game and opt into the appropriate dialogue option. Here is how you remove every trait in Starfield:

Alien DNA

Make your way to Reliant Medical and pay 10,000 Credits to the doctor to free you of Alien DNA.

Neon Street Rat

To remove Neon Street Rat you will need to go to Ebbside located in Neon and speak with Madam Sauvage.

Freestar Collective Settler

Make your way to Akila City and talk to Elias Cartwright to remove this trait

United Colonies Native

To remove this trait in Starfield, you will need to talk to Administrator Rookes.

Taskmaster

Make your way to The Well, reach the House of Enlightenment, and talk to Andy Singh.

Hero Worshipped

You will need to talk to the adoring fan to remove this trait.

Raised Enlightened

Same as Taskmaster, speak to Andy Singh.

Raised Universal

Go to the Sanctum and speak to Keeper Aquilis.

Serpent’s Embrace

For the Serpant’s Embrace removal, talk to Mir’za in the UC Security office.

Wanted

To remove the Wanted trait in Starfield, talk to the Tracker Alliance Agents.

Spaced

Same as Alien DNA, go to Reliant Medical and pay 10,000 Credits to the doctor.

Terra Firma

Same as Spaced and Alien DNA, go to Reliant Medical and pay 10000 Credits to the doctor.

Dream Home

To remove the trait, you will need to foreclose the home. You can do this by visiting the Galbank.

Introvert

To remove the introvert trait, you will need to speak with the head of the House of Enlightenment.

Extrovert

For the extrovert trait, talk to the head of the House Of Enlightened as well.

Empath

Get surgery done at Reliant Medical

Kid Stuff

Make your way to New Atlantis and talk to your parents.

While traits are easy to remove in the game, you are recommended to only get rid of them once you have made the most of them.