Starfield Create Vacuum power guide: How to unlock, cost, effect, and more

Create Vacuum is one of the Starfield powers that add a new layer of complexity to the game. Along with the science fiction background, these powers give a touch of fantasy to the story. With their help, you can do many incredible things, like manipulating gravity, bringing aliens back to life to fight, and even making enemies fight their own fears.

While this all sounds very appealing, Starfield's powers are not built-in from the beginning of the game, and it will take a few hours to find them. If you are interested in learning more about the Create Vacuum power, in particular, here are some important details on how to get it.

How to unlock Create Vacuum

The effect of powers helps in battles (Image via Bethesda)

Unlocking any power in Starfield requires completing one of the game's missions: Into the Unknown. Then, after meeting Andreja, you must use your scanner to follow some distortions in an unknown world. There, you will be led to a temple where a puzzle awaits you. Solving it will give you access to the first power: The Anti-Gravity Field power.

With this power, you can use gravity to levitate your enemies, preventing them from shooting at you. However, that's not the only advantage: from this moment on, you'll be able to search for artifacts on your own to bring them to Vladimir Sall's temples and get more powers.

In the case of Create Vacuum, there is no information about the location of the artifact. This element makes it impossible to know in which temple his puzzle must be solved.

However, there are two alternative methods that could help you obtain the Create Vacuum power. The first way is to finish the main storyline and access the New Game+ mode.

The advantage of this option is that you can skip the default first quests of the game by going directly to The Lodge. Once there, you will recover your artifacts from your previous game, and Vladimir Sall could provide information on the whereabouts of the uncollected ones.

The second method is by using cheats on PC. Press the ~ or ' key in the game until the command console appears. Enter this code: psb. You will now have all the artifacts and can search for the Create Vacuum power.

Starfield Create Vacuum effect, cost, and activation

You can only have one power equipped (Image via Bethesda)

The Create Vacuum power creates a small dome that surrounds your enemies for 15 seconds. This deprives your enemies of oxygen, weakening or incapacitating them for battle.

The cost of this power is 25 units, and it is very easy to activate. Follow these steps to do so:

Press TAB (menu button on Xbox) to open the data menu. Click (A on Xbox) on the area above your character's head to open the Powers menu. Select the power you want to equip.

After these operations, a blue bar will appear below your Health bar. Depending on the skill you choose, it will gradually decrease and recharge. You can only equip one power at a time.