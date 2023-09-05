Starfield fan redesigns the UI, and everyone wants it in-game

In Starfield, players are promised a remarkable space adventure full of customizable features. Nonetheless, like with other Bethesda games, the UI design has received criticism for being complicated and unwieldy. While some improvements from their previous titles are noticeable, navigating the UI can still leave players feeling confused.

Subsequently, a fresh UI has been created by a player, which they showcased on Reddit. It demonstrates surplus characteristics and presents information in an uncomplicated manner, facilitating effortless navigation.

Taking a comprehensive glance at this player's UI design of Starfield, this article examines its multiple features and asks the question of whether Bethesda has plans to incorporate it into gameplay.

Starfield fan completely redesigned the inventory UI

A fan redesigned the inventory UI (Image via u/turbokacperel)

Following Bethesda's usual UI design standard, Starfield has a layout that can be somewhat complex to traverse. However, a Redditor with the username Turbokacperel took the liberty of revamping the game's inventory UI with a fresh concept that showcases an abundance of data all at once.

As a bonus, it simplifies the entire navigation process and even displays damage resilience and other essential information on the screen. The stunning inventory UI design showcases a character preview along with tabs for gear, just like in Escape from Tarkov.

While it appears simplistic, we can't vouch for its usability since this concept isn't a complete mod. However, we may uncover its efficiency if a modder takes it upon themselves to bring it to life.

However, there are those on Reddit who feel that the new fan-made UI is too biased toward PC users and will cause confusion for those with controllers. Fans are stating that circular menus are the norm on Starfield's inventory, and Bethesda made them for controllers.

In the past, Bethesda has never taken suggestions from fans, so it's unlikely that Todd Howard will see it and pass it along to his UI design team. However, some enthusiasts are still holding out hope.

To start utilizing the fresh UI, you will need to get a hold of a mod once it's released. So, for the time being, you'll have to stick with the present UI, which is quite adequate.

Numerous mods have already surfaced online for Starfield, similar to the developer's previous creations. It's rather astonishing, considering it's still in its early access phase. The mods are expected to expand and increase in sophistication as time progresses, and we may soon see this UI implemented into the game via a mod.