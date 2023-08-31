Starfield best controller settings

The highly anticipated release of Bethesda's Starfield has become the talk of the gaming world. It was announced that the early access version will be available on August 31, before the rest of the world can get their hands on it come September 6. But to truly engage in this interstellar adventure, picking the perfect controller settings is crucial.

With its mix of gameplay mechanics both in space and on land, the latest space exploration title is sure to pique interest. The thrill of battling enemies against this backdrop only adds to the excitement. Yet even seasoned players may feel daunted by everything that must be kept track of to avoid becoming overwhelmed.

To guarantee peak gameplay, we have outlined the perfect controller setup for Starfield in this article.

Best Starfield controller settings and key bindings for an optimal experience

Bethesda has announced that Starfield, its upcoming sci-fi RPG, will be its most polished release to date. As fans anticipate the game's technical specifications, the studio has assured that this open-world adventure will be its biggest launch yet.

For all Starfield players out there, it's time to enhance your experience with some top-notch controller settings. Thus, let's dive into the ultimate setup:

Best Starfield Controller settings

Control settings for Starfield (Image via Bethesda)

Invert Y :

: Invert Flight Y :

: Invert Menu Camera X :

: Invert Menu Camera Y :

: Flight Stick Swap :

: Roll Dominant :

: Look Sensitivity V : 50

: 50 Look Sensitivity H : 50

: 50 Aim Sensitivity V : 50

: 50 Aim Sensitivity H : 50

: 50 Controller Look Sensitivity : 21

: 21 Controller Cursor Sensitivity : 19

: 19 Mouse Look Sensitivity : 41

: 41 Ship Reticle Sensitivity : 67

: 67 Controller Vibration : Your preference

: Your preference Controller Hotswap : On

: On Outpost Item Rotation Speed : 5.00x

: 5.00x Outpost FlyCam Translation Speed : 2.00x

: 2.00x Outpost FlyCam Rotation Speed : 1.50x

: 1.50x Outpost FlyCam Distance Speed : 1.00x

: 1.00x Outpost FlyCam Starting Pitch : 50

: 50 Outpost FlyCam Starting Distance: 55.0m

Starfield Key Bindings

Starfield controller settings (Image via Bethesda)

Main Gameplay:

Primary Attack : RT

: RT Secondary Attack : LT

: LT Melee : Right Stick Button

: Right Stick Button Throw Grenade : RB

: RB Activate : A

: A Reload/Sheathe Weapon : X

: X Power : LB+RB

: LB+RB Hand Scanner/Flashlight : LB

: LB Open Data Menu : Option Button

: Option Button Toggle POV : View Button

: View Button Jump : Y

: Y Sprint : Left Stick Button

: Left Stick Button Sneak : B

: B Quick-Key Up : Up (D-Pad)

: Up (D-Pad) Quick-Key Down : Down ((D-Pad)

: Down ((D-Pad) Quick-Key Left : Left (D-Pad)

: Left (D-Pad) Quick-Key Right: Right (D-Pad)

Spaceship (Flight):

Fire Boosters : Left Stick Button

: Left Stick Button Switch Flight Modes : RB

: RB Toggle POV : View Button

: View Button Fire Weapon 0 : RT

: RT Fire Weapon 1 : LT

: LT Fire Weapon 2 : Y

: Y Ship Action : 1: X

: 1: X Select Target : A

: A Cancel : B

: B Increase System Power : Up (D-Pad)

: Up (D-Pad) Decrease System Power : Down (D-Pad)

: Down (D-Pad) Previous System : Left (D-Pad)

: Left (D-Pad) Next System : Right (D-Pad)

: Right (D-Pad) Open Scanner : LB

: LB Repair: Right Stick Button

Spaceship (Locked/Grounded):

Undock/Take-Off Ship : Y

: Y Get Up : B

: B Exit Ship From Cockpit : X

: X Zoom Camera In : LT

: LT Zoom Camera Out: RT

Menu Navigation:

Accept : A

: A Cancel : B

: B Up : Up (D-Pad)

: Up (D-Pad) Down : Down (D-Pad)

: Down (D-Pad) Left : Left (D-Pad)

: Left (D-Pad) Right : Right (D-Pad)

: Right (D-Pad) Previous Tab : LB

: LB Next Tab : RB

: RB UI Action 1 : X

: X UI Action 2 : Y

: Y UI Action 3 : View Button

: View Button UI Action 4 : Left Stick Button

: Left Stick Button UI Action 5 : Right Stick Button

: Right Stick Button Zoom Model In : RT

: RT Zoom Model Out: LT

Quick Container:

Up : Up (D-Pad)

: Up (D-Pad) Down : Down (D-Pad)

: Down (D-Pad) Take Item : A

: A Open Transfer Menu : X

: X Perk Action 1 : Y

: Y Perk Action 2: B

Outpost:

Build/Confirm/Edit : A

: A Cancel : B

: B Up : Up (D-Pad)

: Up (D-Pad) Down : Down (D-Pad)

: Down (D-Pad) Previous Variant : Left (D-Pad)

: Left (D-Pad) Next Variant : Right (D-Pad)

: Right (D-Pad) Rotate Object Left : LT

: LT Rotate Object Right/Create Connection : RT

: RT Delete/Replace Object : X

: X Change Color/Previous Category : LB

: LB Repair Object/Next Category : RB

: RB Toggle View: View Button

Terminal:

Switch View : X

: X Left : LB

: LB Right: RB

Photo Mode:

Snapshot : A

: A Exit : B

: B Reset Settings : View Button

: View Button Toggle UI : Y

: Y Next Mode : X

: X Move Camera Up : RT

: RT Move Camera Down : LT

: LT Next Category : RB

: RB Up : Up (D-Pad)

: Up (D-Pad) Down : Down (D-Pad)

: Down (D-Pad) Left : Left (D-Pad)

: Left (D-Pad) Right : Right (D-Pad)

: Right (D-Pad) Toggle Headtracking : Right Stick Button

: Right Stick Button Toggle Helmet: Left Stick Button

Security:

Rotate Left : Left (D-Pad)

: Left (D-Pad) Rotate Right : Right (D-Pad)

: Right (D-Pad) Cancel Pick : X

: X Eliminate Unused Keys: Right Stick Button

Scope:

Steady: Left Stick Button

Starmap:

Open Mission Menu : Option Button

: Option Button Show Me : Y

: Y Zoom In : RT

: RT Zoom Out : LT

: LT Surface Map : RB

: RB Set Route Destination : X

: X Pan Up : Up (D-Pad)

: Up (D-Pad) Pan Down : Down (D-Pad)

: Down (D-Pad) Pan Left : Left (D-Pad)

: Left (D-Pad) Pan Right: Right (D-Pad)

Starmap (System Inspect):

Reset Camera: Right Stick Button

Surface Map:

Fast Travel to Ship: Y

Shipbuilder (Color):

Accept : A

: A Previous Color : LB

: LB Next Color : RB

: RB Next Control : Down (D-Pad)

: Down (D-Pad) Previous Control : Up (D-Pad)

: Up (D-Pad) Next Value : Right (D-Pad)

: Right (D-Pad) Previous Value : Left (D-Pad)

: Left (D-Pad) Default: X

Shipbuilder (Flight Check):

Accept : A

: A Cancel : B

: B Rename : X

: X Exit : Option Button

: Option Button Previous Category : LB

: LB Next Category: RB

Shipbuilder (Exit Confirm):

Accept : A

: A Exit: X

Shipbuilder (Upgrade):

Accept : A

: A Exit : B

: B Previous Category : LB

: LB Next Category : RB

: RB Zoom In : RT

: RT Zoom Out: LT

Ship Builder:

Floor Up : Up (D-Pad)

: Up (D-Pad) Floor Down: Down (D-Pad)

Down (D-Pad) Right Shoulder : RB

: RB Left Shoulder : LB

: LB Add/Edit/Confirm : A

: A Cancel : B

: B Delete : X

: X Duplicate/Flip : Y

: Y Undo/Previous Variant : Left (D-Pad)

: Left (D-Pad) Redo/Next Variant : Right (D-Pad)

: Right (D-Pad) Flight Check : Option Button

: Option Button Color: Left Stick Button

Ship Info:

Repair : A

: A Remove : Left Stick Button

: Left Stick Button Cargo Hold : X

: X Crew : Y

: Y Previous Ship : LB

: LB Next Ship : RB

: RB Exit : B

: B Inspect : Right Stick Button

: Right Stick Button Home Ship : Option Button

: Option Button Register Ship: View Button

This concludes our guide to the best controller settings for Starfield.