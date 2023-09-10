Starfield guide: Best ways to get more Ornamental Material

Crafting is one of the core gameplay features in Starfield, and if you wish to be more powerful and have an easier time in later stages, investing a fair amount of time in it is necessary. However, crafting will require materials, and one of the most valuable and oftentimes harder-to-find resources that you will come across in the RPG is the Ornamental Material.

While it’s an incredibly valuable resource, players are having a hard time getting their hands on a good amount of them as they are out exploring the vast expanses of space.

Hence, this Starfield guide will go over some of the best ways you can employ, in order to consistently farm more Ornamental Material in the RPG.

How to get more Ornamental Material in Starfield

You can buy Ornamental Material from Vendors (Image via Starfield)

When it comes to obtaining a good supply of Ornamental Material in Starfield, there are two primary ways that you will be able to go about it. The more straightforward method will be to purchase them directly from vendors or to farm them through excavation and planet surveys.

Buying Ornamental Material in Starfield

Purchasing Ornamental Material is easy if you have the desired amount of credits. While the resource is fairly expensive, if you have completed enough bounties and missions, and sold a good deal of contraband, you will already have a good amount of money in your inventory.

The vendors who sell the material can be found in the larger settled colonies, mainly New Atlantis and Akila City. Here is a list of some of the primary vendors that you will be able to find in the game:

UC Distribution (New Atlantis)

Jemison Mercantile (New Atlantis)

Shepherd's General Store (Akila City)

Newill's Goods (Neon)

Sieghart's Outfitters (Neon)

UC Exchange (Cydonia)

You can even purchase Ornamental material from Civilian Outposts as well as Trade Authority buildings. However, depending on the skills that you have picked, the prices for each of the materials in these areas will vary.

Farming Ornamental Material in Starfield

If you are running low on credits, then the best way to get more Ornamental Material will be to farm it. To begin farming, you will first need to select a planet that has an abundance of flora, fauna, and raw materials on it.

Jemison is one such example that you will find early on, however, keep your eyes peeled for more such heavenly bodies as you make your way through the galaxy.

Now, once you have found the planet, and have landed there, there are a few ways that you now go about obtaining the resource:

1) Use Outposts to Harvest Ornamental Material

Outposts are a way by which you will be able to set up a habitable space for one of your crewmates to occupy on a planet in Starfield. Once you have assigned them a post there, you will now be able to harvest resources like Ornamental Material.

To set up one outpost, you will first need to set the beacon on the planet and then create the outpost itself. Each outpost will cost the following:

2x Iron

5x Aluminium

3x Nickel

One outpost will only house one crewmember, so be wise about picking the one you want to be stationed there. This is one of the best passive ways of farming more resources in the game.

You can build Outposts to massively farm Ornamental Material (Image via Starfield)

2) Harvesting them from flora and fauna

As Ornamental Material comes in different forms (even though they all work the same) you will be able to harvest them from both plants and animals, as well as by chipping through minerals with the cutter.

While there is only a limited amount of resources that you can farm in this way, you will be able to maximize it by investing in certain skills like Botany and Zoology which will drastically improve your yield and allow you to get materials without killing the living creatures.

Having the Eternal Harvst Starborn power can also come in handy, as it will help you repeatedly respawn a plant material once you have harvested it.