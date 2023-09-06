Starfield: Best ways to assign crew members to outposts and ships

As you make your way through Starfield, you will come across numerous NPCs that you can persuade or pay to join as a crew member. Apart from your core companions, there are others who are willing to join your crew as you look to explore the vast expanses of space. However, not all of your crew members will be well-equipped for combat, which is why their best use will be to get assigned to particular outposts and ships.

Man management is one of the most important tasks of a ship's captain in Starfield, and knowing how to assign crew members to different posts and roles is something that you will need to get more familiar with.

Hence, this Starfield guide will go over everything that you need to know about assigning your crew members to outposts and ships.

How to assign crew members to outposts in Starfield

One of the best uses of a crew member will be to assign them to a particular outpost on a planet. However, to do that, you will first be required to:

1) Build an Outpost and a Crew Station

To build an outpost in Starfield, you will need to hit LB, and then scan the planet’s surface. This will then offer you the option to place an Outpost Beacon, which you will be able to do by pressing X.

Once the outpost is made, you will need to make a Crew Station which will cost:

2x Iron

5x Aluminium

3x Nickel

So make sure that you have them at hand before attempting to make the residence for your cremate.

2) Select the crewmate you want stationed there

After you have successfully created the Crew Station, you will now need to assign a crewmate to it. To do so:

Open up the main menu and head to the ship submenu. You will find it in the bottom left corner, then press Y. This will automatically open up the “Crew” screen.

You will now see a list of all the crewmates under your employment. So select the one you want stationed there and a submenu will open with all your made outposts.

However, you will only be able to send crewmates to those outposts that already have a Crew Station.

3) You can assign more crew to an outpost

You can assign more than one crew to an outpost, however, to do so, you will need to add more Crew Stations on the planet as well as upgrade your Outpost Management skill. Try to reach at least level three in it if you want to assign more crew per post.

How to assign crew members to ship posts in Starfield

As you acquire more crew members, you might not have enough room to house them all on one ship, so you will need to pick and choose the crew members that you want aboard. To assign crew members to your vessel, you will need to:

Open the main menu again and then make your way to the ship submenu. Then pressing Y opens the cre list, which will show all the NPCs that you are commanding.

Here you will see all the available ship posts that are in need of a crew member. Now select the crew mate you want for each of the posts, and then assign them to it.

This will automatically place your crew members in all the designated areas on the ship.

However, do keep in mind that there are two things that will help determine the number of crew members you can have on your ship at any given time in Starfield: Ship Crew space and Ship Command skills.

You can upgrade the former with money, whereas for the latter you will be required to invest skill points. Hence, keep these two things in mind if you want to travel in space with more members.