Starfield: How to pay off your bounty

Even if you are playing as a bounty hunter in Starfield, there might come a point in time during your journey when you pick up a bounty on your head, and you are the one who is hunted. Killing innocent civilians or getting caught with contraband, there are many things in the latest Bethesda RPG that will put a bounty on your character’s head.

While getting a bounty is easy, getting it off will require you to do a few things in-game. It’s one of the trickier mechanics to get used to in the game. Thus, it’s not surprising that many in the community are confused about how they can remove a bounty from their head.

Hence, today’s Starfield guide will go over all the steps you need to take to pay off your bounty in Bethesda’s latest RPG.

How to remove the bounty from your character in Starfield

To be able to remove a bounty from your head in-game, you will need to pay it off. To do so,

You will need to make your way to a Trackers Alliance Bounty Clearance Kiosk, which can be found in several cities in Settled Systems beside the Mission Boards. However, do make sure that you go to a kiosk that is not owned by the faction which put the bounty on you in the first place.

Once you have found the Kiosk, you will need to interact with it to bring up all the bounty that has been put on your head. Now, select the bounty that you wish to pay off and invest the credits.

Do keep in mind that you will only be able to pay off your bounty in a system where you are not wanted. You will need to make your way to another settled colony in another system to do it.

Bounty Clearance Kiosk locations in Starfield

Here are some of the major Bounty Clearance Kiosk locations:

New Atlantis (Jemison, Alpha Centauri)

Cydonia (Mars, Sol)

Akila City (Akila, Cheyenne)

Trident Luxury Lines Staryard (Cheyenne)

Neon – Volii Alpha (Volii)

Hopetown – Polvo (Valo)

Civilian Outposts (Various locations)

How to make a Self-Service Bounty Clearance in Starfield

However, if you are having issues with accessing these Kiosks in Starfield, then you can look into making your Self-Service Bounty Clearance. To create one, you need to make an Outpost on a planet and then open the Miscellaneous tab in Build Mode.

You will get the option to make a Self-Service Bounty Clearance Kiosk by investing the following resources:

2x Zero Wire

2x Beryllium

4x Aluminium

Once you have made the Kiosk you will be able to fast travel to it at any time you want and pay for all of your bounties.