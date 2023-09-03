Starfield: How to switch between your companions

Starfield has some of the most memorable companions that you will encounter as you explore the vast expanses of space. The core, or the “full-fledged” companions especially, have incredibly detailed personalities and backgrounds, and the game lets you develop a romantic relationship with them during your travels.

While many may prefer sticking with their favorite companion throughout their playthrough, there are others who would rather switch between companions now and then.

However, the RPG does not clearly explain how players can change their companions or if it’s even possible to have more than one companion at any given time.

With that being said, this Starfield guide will go over some things that you must do to switch between companions when playing the game.

How to switch between all of your companions in Starfield

Changing between your companions in Starfield is fairly easy. You need to follow the same method as in previous Bethesda titles, such as Skyrim and Fallout.

All you must do is approach a companion that you want to switch to, interact with them, and ask them to follow you. This will automatically make the current companion leave your party, while the new one will follow you.

Additionally, if you wish to play the game solo or take an alternate approach to make a companion stop following you, you must first complete the Old Neighbourhood quest. Since it is part of the main quest line, the mission is difficult to miss.

Once you are done with the quest, you can interact with your current companion and select the dialog option “I think it’s time we went our separate ways.” This will stop your companion from following you, allowing you to explore and complete missions solo.

However, this is recommended for newer players.

Can you equip more than one companion at a given time in Starfield?

Unless you are using a third-party mod, Starfield will not natively allow you to have more than one companion at a given time. If you ask another crewmate to join you on your adventures, your current companion will simply stop following you.

There is no exploit for this, as it is one of the fundamental limitations of all Bethesda games.

Why should you switch between companions often in Starfield?

Apart from raising your affinities with your companions, these NPCs come with their own set of skills and abilities. This will help you out in various missions as some of their skills will come in handy during combat and exploration.

It will also allow you to try out different playstyles and make your approach to combat much more dynamic.