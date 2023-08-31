Starfield “Keeps Stuttering/Lagging” FPS issue: Possible fixes, reasons, and more

Starfield seems to be stuttering and lagging with a constantly fluctuating FPS. This primarily happens when the game starts, when landing on a planet, or when going into areas that are a bit more dense and populated with NPCs. While the regions where there is lag are limited, it has still been an annoying issue for many players in the community.

While a lot of players are facing this issue at the moment, there is no permanent fix for it yet. However, there are a few temporary workarounds that the community has come up with that seem to deal with the problem.

Hence, today’s Starfield guide goes over some of the things that you will need to do in order to deal with the constant stutter and FPS issues that Betesda’s latest RPG has been facing.

Fixing the “Keeps Stuttering/Lagging” FPS issue in Starfield

Expand Tweet

As mentioned, there are no permanent fixes that can deal with the stuttering and FPS issues in Starfield. However, here are some temporary workarounds:

1) Restarting the game

Restarting Starfield seems to have fixed the stuttering and lag issue for many players. However, it might not stop it from happening again, so while it’s a plausible fix, it’s a rather temporary one.

2) Check if you meet the minimum or recommended hardware requirements

The login issue could be happening because your system does not meet the minimum or recommended system requirements for Starfield. Here are the hardware requirements for the RPG:

Minimum Requirements

OS: Windows 10 version 21H1 (10.0.19043)

Processor: AMD Ryzen 5 2600X, Intel Core i7-6800K

Memory: 16 GB RAM

Graphics: AMD Radeon RX 5700, NVIDIA GeForce 1070 Ti

DirectX: Version 12

Storage: 125 GB available space

Additional Notes: SSD Required

Recommended requirements

OS: Windows 10/11 with updates

Processor: AMD Ryzen 5 3600X, Intel i5-10600K

Memory: 16 GB RAM

Graphics: AMD Radeon RX 6800 XT, NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2080

DirectX: Version 12

Network: Broadband Internet connection

Storage: 125 GB available space

Additional Notes: SSD Required

3) Lower graphics settings

If you are meeting the system requirements for Starfield but are still facing stutters and lag, you might want to lower the graphics settings. Turning down the resolution and the texture settings is something you can do to deal with performance problems.

Expand Tweet

Toning down anti-aliasing is also something that you might want to try out to deal with stutters.

4) Wait for an update

Updating the game can also help with the stutters. Bethesda might have deployed a hotfix or patch, which is likely to deal with a majority of the performance errors. Hence, it’s important to keep the game updated.