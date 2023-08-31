Best Starfield graphics settings for RTX 4060 and RTX 4060 Ti

Nvidia's RTX 4060 and 4060 Ti are two new 1080p gaming cards from Team Green. With support for DLSS 3, improved ray tracing and rendering performance, along with frame generation technology, these GPUs deliver top-tier performance while being easy on your pocket. They are designed to play the latest video games like Starfield.

Gamers can expect high framerates in this title without major compromises to the visual fidelity on either GPU. However, a few tweaks to its settings are recommended for the best experience. Since Starfield features a ton of options, fine-tuning can be a bit difficult. That is why this article will go over the best settings to use in Starfield for a stable 60 FPS.

Best Starfield graphics settings for RTX 4060

The RTX 4060 8 GB video card isn't a massive step up over its last-gen equivalent. Therefore, gamers will have to crank down the settings slightly to maintain 60 FPS in this title. We recommend a mix of high and ultra settings in the game with a bit of temporal upscaling.

The ideal graphics settings for the 60-class graphics card in Starfield are as follows:

Display

Borderless full screen: On

On Window size: 1920 x 1080 (16:9)

1920 x 1080 (16:9) Select monitor: Primary monitor

Primary monitor Dynamic resolution: Off

Off Render resolution scale: 100

100 Graphics preset: Custom

Custom Shadow quality: High

High Indirect lighting: Ultra

Ultra Reflections: High

High Particle quality: High

High Volumetric lighting: High

High Crowd density: High

High Motion blur: High

High GTAO quality: Ultra

Ultra Grass quality: Ultra

Ultra Contact shadows: Ultra

Ultra Vsync: Off

Off Upscaling: FSR 2

FSR 2 Sharpening: 75

75 Enable VRS: On

On Film grain intensity: Full

Full Enable depth of field: On

Best Starfield graphics settings for RTX 4060 Ti

The RTX 4060 Ti 8 GB and 16 GB cards are much more powerful than their non-Ti 8 GB sibling. This card can run the game at 1440p without breaking a sweat. However, we recommend a bit of temporal upscaling for this higher resolution. The following settings are for those looking to get 60 FPS at QHD:

Display

Borderless full screen: On

On Window size: 2560 x 1440 (16:9)

2560 x 1440 (16:9) Select monitor: Primary monitor

Primary monitor Dynamic resolution: Off

Off Render resolution scale: 100

100 Graphics preset: Custom

Custom Shadow quality: High

High Indirect lighting: High

High Reflections: High

High Particle quality: High

High Volumetric lighting: Ultra

Ultra Crowd density: High

High Motion blur: High

High GTAO quality: Ultra

Ultra Grass quality: Ultra

Ultra Contact shadows: Ultra

Ultra Vsync: Off

Off Upscaling: FSR 2

FSR 2 Sharpening: 75

75 Enable VRS: On

On Film grain intensity: Full

Full Enable depth of field: On

Both Nvidia's RTX 4060 and the 4060 Ti are high-end cards meant to run the latest titles at FHD and QHD resolutions, which includes Bethesda's Starfield. Although these GPUs can't run the game at the absolute highest settings in either resolution and maintain a stable 60 FPS, they ensure a decent gameplay experience with crisp visuals and smooth framerates.