Starfield player makes chunks in real life, and it's bound to get you hungry

Gastronomy in the Starfield universe is very diverse, offering traditional dishes and cube-shaped objects called chunks. These eatable items usually provide a small health boost to your character. They are incredibly useful and take up very little space in your inventory. Chunks have become such an iconic element of the game that some players have attempted to recreate them in real life.

Recently, one of these real-life chunks went viral on social media. This is further proof that Starfield fans can take their imaginations to unexpected levels. In the last few days, several examples of spaceships inspired by pieces of pop culture have been shared. To recreate a gastronomy element from the game in such a creative way is a new milestone.

Reddit community reacts to real-life Starfield chunks

On the Starfield Reddit community, u/MediumStrawberry7985 posted a photo showing how they used the game’s chunk format for their food presentation in the real world. As seen in the image, they included some chunks of meat, eggs, beans, and fruits.

Reactions from other users were positive, as many praised the imagination of the player. Some, like u/Akatomen, joked about the crime committed against baked beans. They claimed that the dish's treatment could result in a deportation order from the United Kingdom and the revocation of u/MediumStrawberry7985’s passport.

Other Redditors commented on a few details about chunks featured in Starfield. In particular, they noted the presence of small boxes with drinks like wine. This item is shaped like a juice box, similar to the ones kids carry to school.

On this topic, u/Karrtis said some of them are meant to look like modern beverage containers to save inventory space. According to the user, another good argument for the wine stored in cubic boxes could be the evolution of its packaging.

Other ideas that came up were related to the shape of the fruits. Redditors debated which shape would be more optimal for better space utilization in interstellar travel.

On this topic, u/LogabJFisher said cube-shaped fruit wastes less space in transport and storage than traditional organic shapes. They also added that a rhombic dodecahedron would be best, but the model in the game would look low-poly rather than intentionally weird.

Part of this idea was rejected by u/ChrisDornerFanCorner, with an alleged engineering degree in packing methods. They said that a dodecahedron would waste more space than a cube shape. The Redditor also commented that, in the future, people could ship fruits as a dehydrated powder and then rehydrate or package them on site.

Starfield continues to offer thousands of creative options for players. The use of chunks in the real world shows just how much a video game can impact the lives of its fans.