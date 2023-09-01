Best pop culture characters created by Starfield players: Walter White, Todd Howard, and more

Starfield is now out on early access for those who own the premium edition, and more players will join over the next few days when the standard release arrives. Over 250,000 players have been enjoying Bethesda's latest adventure on Steam, and there's plenty more playing on the Xbox consoles. Some have already started to showcase their creativity with the game's character creation options.

One of Starfield's biggest shining lights is its character creation, which was already showcased in detail by Bethesda. With the early access now live, fans get a first-hand experience at creating their own characters. Some of the results on social media are absolutely hilarious.

Starfield players are making the most of the character-creation option

The amount of creativity showcased so far is somewhat limited, as Starfield's early access began on September 1. However, Twitter user Bugsnax has managed to recreate Walter White, to a certain extent, on Bethesda's Space Odyssey.

Project director Todd Howard has been recreated in his own video game, with his in-game characterization bearing plenty of similarities with his real-life self.

Twitter user RJ has managed to create a character that roughly resembles Ryan Gosling from his attire in Blade Runner 2049.

Johnny Depp, arguably one of the biggest stars in Hollywood, was also recreated in Bethesda's latest offering as the player paid tributes to the renowned actor.

The Expanse is one of the best creations in the world of sci-fi, be it for books or TV Series. Amos Burton, the muscleman of Rocinante, seems to have inspired an in-game rendition.

Even in early access, fans are loving the scope and freedom of the character creation tool in the space-themed RPG. There are numerous anecdotes of gamers explaining their tortuous attempts to create the perfect character. It's almost certain that the next few days will provide even more interesting creations on social media.