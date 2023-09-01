Starfield best Bouncer build guide: Starting skills, Traits, and more

Starfield’s Bouncer background is excellent for players looking to punch people in the face as they travel the stars. Melee classes are a lot of fun in games like this, and going barehanded and knocking people out has a certain appeal that cannot be underestimated. You can also use melee weapons like knives, but the go-to in combat is likely going to be hands. While it may not be the most overpowered class in the game, if you want a melee-oriented option, you won’t find many better backgrounds.

If you want to play a Bouncer in Starfield, we’ll go over their starting class skills, useful traits, skills to get first, and optional weapons. As a Bouncer, you’re likely going to not put as much focus on your weapons, but just because you don’t need them, doesn’t mean you shouldn’t have them.

Starfield Bouncer class starting skills

When you just want to punch people in the face, go with this background (Image via Bethesda)

Starting skills

Boxing: Increases unarmed attack damage

Increases unarmed attack damage Security: Increases lockpicking effectiveness

Increases lockpicking effectiveness Fitness: Increases maximum Oxygen

Bouncers are an interesting class in Starfield. While they aren’t the most powerful class, they’re still quite useful. Your job is to remove unwanted elements from some of the roughest clubs in the Settled Systems. You’re good at knocking people out and removing them, and you’re also good at keeping your place of business secure.

Hence, Boxing. It increases your unarmed attack damage, allowing you to knock people out easier, without having to have powerful weapons and guns. It’s useful and satisfying to use right out of the gate. Fitness is easy enough - more Oxygen is never a bad thing.

Security, while it fits their background, is also handy because it lets you lockpick a bit easier. After all, if you knock someone out from behind, it’s much easier to go through their stuff, and sneak into buildings you don’t belong in.

Best Traits for Bouncer class in Starfield

There are a few fun Traits you can run with this Background (Image via Bethesda)

Trait: Pro: Con: Alien DNA Start with increased max Health/Oxygen Healing items are less effective Extrovert Use less Oxygen while adventuring with human companions Use more Oxygen while adventuring alone Terra Firma Increased Health/Oxygen while on the surface Decreased Health/Oxygen while in space

In Starfield, Traits are entirely optional. You don’t have to select any during character creation, but if you want, you can pick up to three. For this background, it’s all about having as much health and oxygen as possible. You won’t always be traveling with an ally for Extrovert, which does make you use more Oxygen.

You fix that by using Alien DNA for higher Health/Oxygen out of the gate, and Terra Firma for increased Health/Oxygen while on the surface of a planet. It all counterbalances each other. You lose Oxygen/Health in space, and healing items affect you less, but as this background, you’re better on the ground anyway.

This build maximizes the possible amount of Health and Oxygen you can get right out of the gate in Starfield, making your Bouncer nice and tanky. While you spend a lot of time punching, you will also take hits. This way, it won’t be as devastating.

Best skills to unlock first for Starfield’s Bouncer class

You need one thing in particular - to hit really hard (Image via Bethesda)

Skills to focus on

Boxing

Commerce

Neurostrikes

Dueling

Fitness

Intimidation

Martial Arts

Security

Wellness

Most of the skills you want in Starfield revolve around punching people very hard. With this in mind, Boxing, Neurostrikes, and Martial Arts are a must-have. You have Wellness and Fitness to be healthier and take more damage.

Commerce is a must for almost everyone as it allows you to sell items for more and buy them for less. This is especially great if you’re sneaking around lock-picking via digipick all the time. Intimidation also comes in handy here. Make your victims flee, and then steal their stuff.

Best weapons for Bouncer class in Starfield

Carry a knife - just in case (Image via Bethesda)

The Bouncer's best weapons are their fists, but unfortunately, that’s not always going to be the case. Sometimes you need something a bit sharper. I opt for the Combat Knife in these situations.

You don’t need a ton of guns to be efficient in this particular class. Unlike classes like Bounty Hunters, you don’t need to pack a ton of guns.

As far as classes go in Starfield, Bouncer may not be the most powerful, but it is a fun one to play. The game is already available in early access, and full launch will be on September 5, 2023.