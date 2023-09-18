Starfield player points out the inconsistent control on PC for menu navigation

Starfield may be one of the biggest RPGs of the year, but it seems that one crucial gaming aspect did not hit the mark, as players have been actively expressing their dissatisfaction with the game's UI design. The complaints mainly concern inconsistencies and menu design issues, suggesting that players find certain aspects of the game's interface less intuitive or user-friendly.

It's no surprise that players have strong opinions about user interface design in video games, as UI-related issues can significantly impact the overall experience. In a game as complex as Starfield, where players spend a lot of time navigating menus and interacting with various UI elements, having a well-designed and intuitive UI is important.

Inconsistent controls in Starfield UI

Players aren't happy with the game's current UI design (Image via Bethesda)

Among the many inconsistencies in Starfield UI are the control keys. Redditor u/Iron_Juice pointed this out by creating a list of how players navigate through different menu tabs in the game.

Perks Menu - Use arrow keys

Ship Menu - Use Q and T keys

Camera Mode - Use Q and E keys

Ship Power - Use arrow keys

Outpost Build Mode - Use Z and C keys

Outpost Build Mode Variations - Use arrow keys

Crew Menu - Use Q and T keys

Ship Builder - Use Q and T keys

Ship Builder Part Variations - Use arrow keys

Move Between Inventories - Use the Q key

In most games, navigating through different menu tabs involves using the same keys for an easier and more straightforward approach. However, Starfield has different control keys for these ten menu tabs, which confuses a lot of players.

In the thread, other users were quick to air UI-related frustrations as well. The mention of command inconsistencies in the game, such as the Tab key's varied functions and the difference between the default heal commands on foot and while piloting a ship, highlights some of the frustrations players have with the game's UI.

Some players also shared that it's completely pointless to make one button or key control several different things as if the keyboard isn't filled with many other keys. Sometimes, you have to simply press the key to perform one command, and then hold the same key to perform another. For example, u/BreadAndRosa expressed his frustration over the number of times he stood up from the captain's chair every time he tried to hail.

When will Starfield UI get fixed?

Starfield is still in its early stages, and Bethesda is sure to release multiple patches and updates over time to address bugs, improve performance, and make quality-of-life improvements. However, substantial menu overhauls can be more challenging to implement post-launch, especially if they involve significant changes to the game's user interface and interactions.

While players can sometimes address PC command inconsistencies by rebinding keys to their preferences, more intuitive and user-friendly behaviors like pressing Escape to fully exit a multi-layered menu may require modding the game.

Modding communities can often provide creative solutions and enhancements to games, but it's worth noting that not all players are comfortable with or interested in using mods.

Bethesda has been known to listen to player feedback, so players are hoping to see some changes introduced in the UI design soon.