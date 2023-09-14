10 best Starfield mods you need for your second playthrough that'll totally change the game

Bethesda's games have always been a fertile playground for modders, and Starfield is no exception. With mod support officially confirmed for this game, the community has wasted no time in crafting an array of extensions to elevate your cosmic experience. While some absurd mods for this title are already available, like Thomas the Tank Engine or flashlight modifications with Todd Howard's face on them, these don't make a difference gameplay-wise and are just meant for goofs.

The options on this list below, however, offer quality-of-life improvements, visual upgrades, and UI improvements; they are poised to reshape your interstellar adventures. Here are the 10 Starfield mods you need to incorporate into your second playthrough of Starfield.

The best Starfield mods to enhance your gameplay

1) Instant Scan

Exploring Starfield's vast universe involves examining numerous planets and moons, a task that can become tedious due to the need for multiple scans of flora and fauna.

The Instant Scan mod by Just AnOrdinaryGuy streamlines this process, allowing you to fully index all lifeforms with just a single scan.

2) Starfield FOV

Adjusting your field of view is a standard feature in modern FPS titles, and you can do it in Starfield as well. However, what the in-game feature doesn't provide is customization.

The Starfield FOV mod by hellstorm102 rectifies this by enabling FOV adjustments through a simple text file. Whether you prefer first-person or third-person gameplay, this offering ensures you have the perfect view of the cosmos.

3) Star UI Inventory

Starfield's inventory and menu UI can be less than intuitive, particularly for mouse and keyboard users. The Star UI Inventory mod remedies this by reorganizing items into compact vertical lists, offering at-a-glance information like item names, quantity, mass, value, ammo type, and theoretical DPS. It's a game-changer for managing your inventory.

4) Undelayed Menus

Tired of waiting through unnecessary animations and delays while navigating menus? The Undelayed Menus mod swoops in to eliminate these time-consuming transitions, ensuring a snappy and efficient menu experience. This seemingly minor tweak enhances overall gameplay by saving precious moments.

5) Neutral LUTs

Starfield employs filters to create atmospheric effects, but these can sacrifice visual clarity for immersion. If you value the former more, this Neutral LUTs mod is your solution. It removes most filters, giving the game a cleaner and crisper appearance, ensuring you can appreciate the game's environments without sacrificing visual fidelity.

6) IconSortingTags

Starfield, like other Bethesda titles, is a haven for looters. However, sorting through the plethora of items this game offers can be overwhelming. The Icon Sorting Tags mod by mcguffin simplifies the process by adding small icons next to lootable content in both the game world and your inventory. This visual cue helps you quickly distinguish valuable items from junk.

7) Responsive Grabbing

Picking up items is a core mechanic, but the default grabbing animation can be frustratingly slow, especially for avid looters. The Responsive Grabbing mod by Seb263 reduces item-grabbing time to a brisk 300 milliseconds. This simple change significantly enhances the looting experience, saving you valuable playtime.

8) Easy Digipick

Unlocking safes and doors in the game can be a time-consuming endeavor, especially for complex locks. The Easy Digipick mod offers a streamlined approach to lockpicking, perfect for those seeking a faster way to access restricted areas.

This extension doesn't, however, instantly unlock the lock, as you still have to enhance your lockpicking skills to render useless higher-level locks. It's a handy tool, as it doesn't ruin immersion or make you feel like you're cheating.

9) Quantum Reshade

For those seeking a visual overhaul, the Quantum Reshade mod by HelloImCrimson is a standout choice. This extension injects vibrant colors into the game, breathing life into its atmospheric settings. While the original visuals hold their own charm, Quantum Reshade adds a breathtaking layer of beauty to the cosmic unknown.

10) Value To Weight Ratio Sort Option

Bethesda doesn't allow you to sort your inventory items by weight, making encumbrance a constant concern. The Value To Weight Ratio Sort Option mod by tomlikesguitar introduces a valuable sorting option based on item value/weight ratio. This handy feature empowers you to efficiently manage your inventory and make the most of your spacefaring adventures.

Community patch: The ultimate mod

These are the ten mods that can enhance your journey among the stars to varying degrees. Whether you seek convenience, visual splendor, or gameplay refinements, the modding community has you covered.

However, there is one more patch that isn't out yet, called the Starfield Community Patch (SCP) initiative. This is meant to fix bugs, flaws, and other inconsistencies in the game. The extension's authors and the community of Starfield players have come together to create it. Its main objective is to enhance the overall experience of the game.