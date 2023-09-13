10 best powers for exploration in Starfield

Bethesda made the right choice when they incorporated powers into Starfield. These are essentially magical spells that your characters can use in the game. Aside from skills, weapons, and backgrounds, powers are also important things to consider in your character build. However, they aren't accessible to you once you start your journey. Unlocking these powers requires completing missions, exploring planets, and collecting artifacts.

There are a total of 24 unique powers in Starfield, each serving different purposes. The diversity of these powers allows players to customize their characters for specific playstyles and strategies, making their interstellar adventures even more exciting. That said, here are the best powers for exploration.

Elemental Pull, Eternal Harvest, and other best Starfield powers for Exploration

1) Elemental Pull

Gather resources quickly with this Starfield power (Image via Bethesda)

Elemental Pull is a Starfield power that allows you to easily gather the resources you need. Simply cast the blasting spell on a resource-abundant area, and the deposit fragments will automatically fly toward you.

To obtain this power, you need to complete the Temple Psi light puzzle and obtain its associated artifact. However, it’s not all the time that temples can easily be located. Power cost is at 25, and Total Power amounts to 60.

2) Eternal Harvest

Obtain plants quickly using this Starfield power (Image via Bethesda)

In Starfield, plants are a valuable resource used to craft consumables, weapons, and equipment. However, it can be time-consuming to farm plants, especially if you need a lot of specific species. With the Eternal Harvest power, you can instantly regrow harvested plants in a large area.

To obtain this power, you have to get to the Temple Lambda and solve all the puzzles. Talk to Vladimir (at the eye) to find out the location within the game.

3) Grav Dash

Propel yourself during exploration using Grav Dash (Image via Bethesda)

Grav Dash is a highly versatile power in Starfield. While it's mainly used in combat to close your distance to your enemies, you can also use Grav Dash to propel yourself in space during exploration. It's a great mobility tool inside and outside of combat.

To obtain this power, locate the Temple of Zeta by talking with Vladimir. If the temple location isn’t still available, you may need to collect an associated Artifact from Revelation. Grav Dash costs 15 power.

4) Personal Atmosphere

Create an oxygen-filled atmosphere with this Starfield power (Image via Bethesda)

Personal Atmosphere is another versatile power in the game. Upon casting, you create an area where oxygen is unlimited. In combat, it's effective against poisonous gases. It can also be useful when you run out of oxygen during exploration.

This Starfield power can be acquired when you go to the Temple Alpha and solve the puzzle. However, if it’s not available, look around for the associated Artifiact.

5) Phased Time

Slow down time using this Starfield Power (Image via Bethesda)

Within the Buried Temple is the Artifact Mu, which is necessary to obtain the Phased Time Power. It can only be granted after the player defeats the Hunter of Emissary. Through this, you’ll have the ability to slow down time for a short duration.

It’s great for slowing down unwanted enemies during exploration, which allows you to make a quick escape. However, some players reported several bugs associated with this power, so be careful because you might permanently slow down your time for good.

6) Precognition

Precognition allows you to visualize future actions of NPCs (Image via Bethesda)

Precognition is a unique Starfield power that allows you to see the future actions of NPCs. This is specifically great during exploration and story missions, as you can make informed decisions in certain parts of the quest.

To obtain this power, you need to complete the puzzle at the Temple Iota. If the temple isn’t available, look for the associated Artifact in the Hunter and Emissary: Revelation.

7) Sense Star Stuff

Sense Star Stuff reveals all living beings in an area (Image via Bethesda)

During your exploration in Starfield, it's common to encounter unwanted opponents even if you intend to simply examine a specific area. To avoid these encounters, Sense Star Stuff can aid you by creating a force field that is a radar for all living creatures surrounding you.

You can sense your opponents ahead of time so you can be prepared to either fight or flee. Once you have the associated Artifact from Revelation, you’ll be sure to enter Temple Chi and solve the puzzle from within.

8) Void Form

Become nearly invisible with this Starfield power (Image via Bethesda)

The Void Form is a unique power in Starfield that can be obtained by going to Temple Omicron and finding a special Artifact. Using this power allows you to become nearly invisible, making it easier for you to sneak into different locations safely during exploration.

It's great for running away from enemies, infiltrating bases, and stealing stuff from enemies. However, it costs a lot of power at 45, so it's only recommended to use when necessary.

9) Creator's Peace

Creator's Peace disarms enemies in the game (Image via Bethesda)

The Creator's Peace is handy in lots of situations. You disarm enemies upon casting this power, which leaves them vulnerable for a short amount of time. It's a great power choice when you want to finish missions quickly without fighting too much. This power gives you more choices for how you want to deal with tough situations, and it even lets you avoid hurting anyone if you want to.

You can acquire this power by finding the special Artifact during the Hunter and Emissary: Revelation quest, which lets you go to Temple Nu. Using this power costs 25 points, and you have a total of 60 points to use.

10) Moon Form

Resist all damages with this Starfield power (Image via Bethesda)

The Moon Form is just as useful in exploration as it is in combat. Activating this power makes you resistant to all damage for a short period of time, although your movement will be limited. Still, it can be used to protect yourself from long-range enemies during exploration.

To unlock it, you need to collect its associated artifact before heading to Temple Rho. Using this costs 35 power.