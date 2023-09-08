Starfield Revelation walkthrough: Full guide, objectives, rewards, and more

Revelation is the last challenging mission of Bethesda's Starfield. Completing this prepares the player to finally head to The Unity, and wrap up the game with the One Giant Leap mission. However, it’s not going to be easy. You’ll need to defeat a host of Starborn, both on the ground and in space. As this game is procedurally generated, there can be differences between one player’s experience and another. However, the objectives remain the same.

This is the final mission of the game where you have any important objectives to overcome, though. The final boss (or bosses) await in the Starfield mission Revelation. However, depending on what you do, you may be able to skip it.

Starfield Revelation's objectives and rewards

Objectives

Head to Masada III (or whatever planet you’re required to go to)

Defeat the Starborn ships and hail Helix/Scorpus

Land at the Buried Temple

Defeat the Starborn

Defeat the Starborn, Open the door

Enter the Anomaly

Defeat the Starborn

Open the Door (Optional: Disable the defenses)

Enter the Anomaly, Find a way out, Leave

Defeat the Starborn

Secure the Artifacts

Rewards

5,100 EXP

1) Head to Masada III, Hail Helix/Scorpius

Get ready for the next battle! (Image via Bethesda)

It might take some time to get to Masada III, depending on what you did last in the game. Upon arriving, hail the other Starborn ship you see. Depending on who’s side you’re on at this point, you will see a different ship above Masada III. Hail them, and get ready for battle. There’s no escaping this fight in Starfield's Revelation mission.

2) Defeat the Starborn ships, Land at the Buried Temple

If you didn't alienate both Starborn, one of Starfield's two primary Starborn will come to aid you (Image via Bethesda)

There doesn’t seem to be a way of avoiding the final space battle with the Starborn. Take out the smaller ships, then worry about the bigger one. Thankfully, you’ll get some help from your ally (Hunter or Emissary) - unless you said you don’t want to help either of them. In that case - you’re on your own.

Use whatever means you have to stay alive during this fight - repairing, heavy shields, whatever it takes. It’s not going to be an easy encounter unless you’re a starship ace with a great ship and lots of practice dogfighting in Starfield.

Once the battle finally ends, you can land on the planet proper. If you have an ally, chat with them, and then head into the Buried Temple. There are plenty of fights to come before you finally get the artifact during Revelation.

3) Defeat the Starborn

During this Revelation boss battle, you have clones to clean up (Image via Bethesda)

There’s a lot of killing to do during Revelation. As you go through this Starfield mission, there are several mini-bosses to do battle with. The first one appears long before Guardian Musa.

They can make clones of themselves, so take the time to run around and murder them all before getting deeper into this area. You’ll probably have to head upstairs to find some of them, unless you have enough range and they aren’t behind cover.

4) Defeat the Starborn

The boss here stays in hiding and keeps spawning undead (Image via Bethesda)

Now you’re in the temple. You will have to get ready for another boss battle as a part of Starfield's Revelation mission. Guardian Athaliah awaits here, and instead of clones, you have to deal with the resurrected dead. Ecliptic Mercenaries get brought back as zombies, but focus on the boss.

Otherwise, you’ll fight a never-ending army of the undead. Either the boss or one of the mercenaries will drop the key you need to progress. You'll see a blue icon on the ground, so you can't miss it.

5) Open the door, Enter the Anomaly

Keep an eye out near the boss' body for the key (Image via Bethesda)

Using that key, you’ll open the door, and head into the building the game points you at. An Anomaly awaits, and you’ll see a very familiar scene unfold. You’re back in the caves with Lin and Heller, but just make your way to the end. It’s not a complicated setting.

6) Defeat the Starborn

This fight's easier than it seems. Just take them out and move on. (Image via Bethesda)

Next up in Starfield is Guardian Teuta and Guardian Rinn. This is a way more challenging fight - they come alongside a group of security robots. Defeat the allies first, and then worry about the two bosses that are trying to do you in during Revelation. Other than their allies, it's not a particularly challenging fight, like the previous Guardians.

7) Open the door (Optional: Disable the defenses)

You can find the key on the ground, or in some cases, on a cart (Image via Bethesda)

Next, head to the control room, and look for the cart/table in front of the glass window. Scoop the key up - this is used to turn off the defenses, so you can safely proceed. You don’t have to disable the defenses, but it sure makes getting around a little easier. It won’t make the next fight easier, but for now, it will be a benefit. I've also seen the key on the ground, as you can see in the above screenshot.

8) Enter, Find a way out, and leave the Anomaly

Petrov and his crew don't go down without a fight - make them pay for crossing you (Image via Bethesda)

In the next Anomaly, you’ll find Captain Petrov. You’ll have a conversation with him, but frankly, it doesn’t seem to matter. It doesn’t seem like you can talk your way past this particular enemy in Starfield. Make your choices, and get ready for another fight in the Revelation mission.

Defeating him and his allies will net you a key that you can use on the door beyond his throne to move along this Starfield mission.

9) Defeat the Starborn

Starborn Fionn's clones are the worst enemies in Starfield (Image via Bethesda)

There’s another tragic Anomaly coming up, which we won’t spoil the contents of. However, after this, you’ll have an opportunity to pick up some ammunitions and weapons, after the elevator. The hardest enemy you will face awaits - Guardian Fionn.

Instead of copying himself, he’ll copy you and your companion. This can become very frustrating, since you might waste bullets shooting your ally instead of the fake. Try to focus on Fionn though, but don’t get overwhelmed by clones. Once they’re dealt with, go to the next room, and prepare to resolve things. Depending on what you do next, this is Revelation's final boss.

10) Secure the Artifacts (Hunter, Emissary, or both)

You have a few ways to deal with this final encounter in Revelation (Image via Bethesda)

You can choose to completely skip the final boss fight, depending on how you’ve set your character up. If you have good persuasion, it’s entirely feasible. Depending on who you sided with earlier, you will see either the Hunter, Emissary, or perhaps both. That’s the scariest prospect, frankly.

If you chose to side with the Emissary, you fight the Hunter, and can pick up the Unmitigated Violence weapon. Choosing the Hunter means you deal with the Emissary, and pick up Eternity’s Gate. If you decide to fight them both, you can pick up both weapons. However, unless you’ve got more things to do in the world it doesn’t matter - the next mission is the endgame and there’s no fighting there.

Once you’ve solved the problem of either fighting or persuading, take the artifacts and leave. It’ll be time to conclude Starfield after this if you wish.

Upon completing Revelation, you can continue to explore the game, or you can head into One Giant Leap. Finishing that mission will end the game, and put you on the path to New Game+.