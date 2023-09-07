Starfield One Giant Leap walkthrough: Full guide, objectives, rewards, and more

Starfield’s One Giant Leap mission marks the final stages of the game. This takes place after you deal with your last encounter at the Buried Temple and acquire the artifacts. You can finally become Starborn and enter the Unity. You don’t have to, though - you can choose to stay in this universe if that’s what you want. Everything you’ve done in the game comes down to this final moment.

In this article, we go over the objectives of this mission as you prepare to complete One Giant Leap. Thankfully, it’s also the easiest mission in the game. You will see some incredible sights, although at the end of Starfield.

Note: This article contains spoilers for the end of the game.

Completing One Giant Leap in Starfield

Objectives

Talk to your friends before you leave (optional).

Build the Armillary on your ship and Power up the Grav Drive to jump to The Unity.

Choose between The Unity or your Universe.

Complete Starfield’s main story quest.

Rewards

Completing Starfield.

Access to NG+.

1) Talk to your friends before you leave (optional)

"It's time for me to fly" - REO Speedwagon (Image via Bethesda)

This part need not be completed. It is entirely optional as part of One Giant Leap in Starfield. However, these are people who have likely ventured with you across the stars throughout much of your playthrough. Before you head off to the Unity, you can talk to everyone and, in turn, hear what’s going on with them.

This is also the last time you can do the Missed Beyond Measure quest. It’s likely that you’ve already completed this after concluding High Price to Pay, but if not, this is your last shot to honor their memory.

2) Build the Armillary on your ship and power up the Grav Drive to jump to The Unity

Prepare to boldly go where no man or woman has before (Image via Bethesda)

If you built the Armillary somewhere that wasn’t on your primary ship, go fetch it and come back. Depending on what ship you have, the location to build the Armillary may change. Typically speaking, you will go to the cockpit. Build this, and get ready to go.

Now, the next time you power up the Grav Drive on your ship, you will automatically head to The Unity. If, for any reason, you change your mind and want to do other things in Starfield besides completing One Giant Leap, you will need to uninstall the Armillary. That way, you can travel elsewhere. Watch the cutscene unfold, and enter The Unity.

3) Choose between The Unity or Your Universe

Take a glimpse into eternity (Image via Bethesda)

The visuals here are incredible as you get closer to the end. You’ll see someone in a Constellation suit; visually, they look familiar. The final encounter in Starfield’s One Giant Leap mission is, in fact, yourself, as detailed in our coverage of the game's ending.

Your copy will go through the details of what The Unity is, although it’s all very vague. They will ask you to enter The Unity and leave your universe behind forever. You don’t have to, though. If you choose to stay behind, your copy will talk about what will occur in the future, making it all very interesting.

You don’t “leave the Unity” until you leave the area, so even if you want to hear the other option, you aren’t bound to it right away. However, it’s worth hearing. If you choose to leave The Unity, you can come back any time, as you aren’t shut out of this.

4) Complete Starfield’s main story quest

The universe awaits you again (Image via Bethesda)

The most important thing to know here is if you enter The Unity during One Giant Leap, the game is over. Starfield ends, and you begin an NG+ run. You lose almost everything other than your powers and start right back at the beginning. You do gain a new suit and ship, though.

Once you enter The Unity, there’s no turning back, the game is over. You immediately return to “One Small Step” with some notable changes. You can complete multiple runs of the game, and there have been some interesting changes found. But that’s up to players to uncover.

Once you’ve reached this point, the main story of Starfield has ended. One Giant Leap was the final quest of the game, bringing you to the point where you become Starborn. If you want to know how we felt about the game, you can read our review here.