10 things Starfield players hate about the game

Starfield, Bethesda's highly anticipated space-themed RPG, has finally touched down in the gaming universe, and players have begun embarking on interstellar journeys.

While the game has received praise for its narrative depth and attention to detail, it's not without its fair share of frustrations. In this article, we'll explore 10 aspects of the game that players have found annoying.

1) Bethesda's encumbrance curse

Encumbrance has always been a part of Bethesda Game Studios' titles, but it feels particularly restrictive in Starfield. The sheer volume of items you gather, including weapons, armor, and resources, fills your inventory rapidly.

Even expanding your inventory and using companions as pack mules doesn't alleviate this issue, as ship cargo space also has limitations.

2) Pervasive loading screens

Starfield, like its predecessors, doesn't offer a seamless open world. Loading screens separate interiors, planets, and even single rooms, causing frequent interruptions during gameplay. A completely seamless experience would have been ideal for a game of this scope.

Although this is understandable given the game's hand-crafted content, these loading screens occur when boarding or disembarking from your ship, entering most buildings, and even using elevators. The frequency of loading screens can disrupt immersion and gameplay flow.

3) Missing local maps

Starfield's in-game map system has received criticism for being less informative than those in previous Bethesda titles like Skyrim and Fallout 4. The lack of detail can make navigation and exploration really difficult during gameplay.

Starfield's omission of local maps is perplexing. While you can access a surface map on planets, it lacks detail and only displays fast travel locations. Navigating cities without detailed maps can lead to confusion, especially when trying to locate specific vendors.

4) Quest log limitations

Starfield's quest log, while functional, lacks some basic sorting options. Sorting missions by location is notably absent, making it challenging to keep track of quests as you move between various places.

Weapon sorting tags aren't available either, as you can see from the person in the post above who downloaded a mod for them. Additionally, quest descriptions don't update as you progress, making it difficult to reorient yourself in a quest after some time away.

5) Invisible walls on planets

Players have noted the presence of invisible walls on planets, which restrict exploration. While technically allowing exploration in designated zones, these invisible barriers can frustrate those seeking open-world exploration akin to games like No Man's Sky.

However, players also noted that games like Insomniac's Spider-Man had invisible walls in the form of a "playable area."

6) Bugs and technical issues

While Starfield is less buggy than previous Bethesda titles, minor issues still persist. Players have encountered character collisions, NPCs speaking with their backs turned, and facial animation problems. Though not game-breaking, these issues can be immersion-breaking.

7) Lack of land vehicles

While Starfield excels in spaceflight, it lacks traversal options on land apart from walking and sprinting. The absence of land vehicles becomes noticeable during exploration on the game's uncharted planets, which can be long-winded.

Many players even suggested the inclusion of an extra jetpack skill for traversal. This could make exploration much more fun, similar to that of Boba Fett from Star Wars, as a player suggested on Reddit.

8) Repetitive planet exploration

Some players have expressed disappointment with the repetitiveness of planet exploration. While Starfield boasts an array of planets, they often feel similar, featuring identical monsters, areas, loot, and gameplay.

This repetition can lead to a feeling of sameness across the universe. This problem was even raised by popular streamer Asmongold, who compared exploring planets to being stuck in a fish bowl.

9) AI Quirks: Dead inside

Starfield's combat mechanics shine with a variety of weapons and improved shooting mechanics. However, AI behavior can occasionally disrupt the experience.

Both enemies and companions may act erratically, sometimes standing in the open as easy targets or disregarding their safety. Their faces look weird too, as their smiles end up looking like they're zombies. Their eyes are expressionless, which gives them a lifeless look.

10) Clunky UI and menus

Starfield's user interface and menus have room for improvement. Menus often feel cluttered and lack informative details about items and weapons. Everything feels lackluster, requiring mods to be used. While some UI mods are already out for PC, players will have to wait at least six months for them to come out on console.

Key takeaway

While Starfield has made a stellar debut, it's not without its fair share of player frustrations. From inventory management challenges to the absence of local maps and clunky UI, these aspects detract from an otherwise immersive experience.

Bethesda Game Studios has a history of post-launch support and patches, so it's possible that some of these issues will be addressed in the future, enhancing the overall player experience. Stay updated with Bethesda's social media handles to keep up as the game continues to evolve.