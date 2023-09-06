Starfield boost pack guide: How to use, best boost packs, and more

Starfield is a game of exploration, so you’re going to need some useful gears that will allow you to travel the vastness of its universe. Like in several interstellar games, characters in this title need 'packs' to aid them in missions and exploration. This gear comes with boosts and effects, one of which is the ability to double jump. This is called a boost pack, and it works similarly to the jet packs we all know.

A boost pack in Starfield is kind of like a super double jump. Instead of letting you fly around with a jetpack, it lets you do extra-powerful jumps that could come in handy in many situations, such as chasing an enemy, seizing the high ground, or escaping impossible fights. Here's a guide on how boost packs work in the game.

Note: Some aspects of this article are subjective and reflect the opinions of the writer

How to use boost packs in Starfield

Unlock the Boost Training Skill to use boost packs (Image via Bethesda)

To start using boost packs in Starfield, you need to earn at least a rank under your Tech skill tree: Boost Pack Training. From there, you’ll already be able to boost by jumping twice while in your spacesuit. There’s no need to devote more skill points to this unless your goal is to fly all the time.

Here are the different Boost Pack Training Skill ranks and their corresponding effects.

Rank 1 - Ability to use boost packs.

Rank 2 - Using a boost pack costs less fuel.

Rank 3 - Grants quicker boost pack fuel regeneration.

Rank 4 - Grants double bonuses from the previous ranks.

If you're not yet equipped with a boost pack, you can get the Constellation Pack after completing early quests. Don't worry, you only need a basic boost pack for your newly trained skill.

It's worth noting that not every pack you find has the capacity to be a boost pack, so don’t go around collecting stuff you don’t need. You can find your acquired boost packs in your Inventory under the Packs section.

Best boost packs in Starfield

In Starfield, boost packs come with their own set of stats, making some packs more desirable than others. Here's an overview of some of the best boost packs in the game, along with their respective stats:

1) Armor-Plated UC AntiXeno Pack (Legendary)

The Armor-Plated UC AntiXeno Pack is a legendary boost pack (Image via Bethesda)

Weight: 8.8

Pack Value: 3835

Environmental Resistance:

Thermal: 10

Airborne: 0

Corrosive: 0

Radiation: 20

2) Bounty Hunter Seek Pack

The Bounty Hunter Seek pack is a great boost pack choice in the game (Image via Bethesda)

Weight: 10.8

Pack Value: 6785

Environmental Resistance:

Thermal: 0

Airborne: 5

Corrosive: 5

Radiation: 20

3) Constellation Pack

The Constellation Pack can be obtained by completing early quests (Image via Bethesda)

Weight: 6.5

Pack Value: 2680

Environmental Resistance:

Thermal: 20

Airborne: 0

Corrosive: 10

Radiation: 0

4) Bounty Hunter Track Pack

Obtain the Bounty Hunter Track Pack by choosing the Bounty Hunter background (Image via Bethesda)

Weight: 10.8

Pack Value: 6785

Environmental Resistance:

Thermal: 20

Airborne: 0

Corrosive: 0

Radiation: 10

That's all you need to know about boost packs in Starfield. Check this article to learn more about the weapons in the game.