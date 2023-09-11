Starfield “NPCs turning hostile” Operation Starseed bug: How to fix, possible reasons, and more

Another Starfield mission called Operation Starseed seems to be bugged for some players, and the issue is causing all NPCs in the area to become hostile, making it incredibly hard to proceed further. According to some in the community, the bug usually occurs if players accidentally hurt any civilian in the area. However, many claim they become hostile regardless of any interaction.

It’s one of the more annoying bugs in Bethesda's RPG. Hence, today’s Starfield guide will go over some of the possible solutions to deal with the NPC hostile bug in Operation Starseed.

Fixing the “NPCs turning hostile” Operation Starseed bug in Starfield

To deal with the “NPCs turning hostile” Operation Starseed bug in Starfield, there are a few things you must do:

1) Reload the most recent checkpoint

If the NPCs during the mission have turned hostile to you, then try loading a save from a point before you enter the area. Many in the community have stated that reloading the save has worked and that the NPCs have not gone hostile during one of those reloads.

2) Restart the game

Restarting the game also seems to have worked for a few in the community. However, it might take a few attempts, and in one of them, the NPCs will not be turning hostile.

3) Kill all the NPCs

Another way to reach the next objective is to kill all of the hostile NPCs. However, shooting your way through will not be the best course of action, as taking on an entire village is not wise at any stage of the game.

Hence, the best course of action will be to use a console command. You can type “kah” in the console and press enter. This will automatically destroy all hostile NPCs in the area, and you will be able to move on to the next objective.

However, this method is not recommended because once you use a console command, you cannot unlock any achievements in Starfield.

4) Wait on the ship for an hour

Another fix that seemed to have worked for some players was to wait on the ship for an hour. If the NPCs have bugged and become hostile, try waiting on the ship for an hour to try and solve it.

5) Wait for a hotfix

Bethesda is sure to provide a hotfix for the Operation Starseed bug, so try some other missions in the interim and keep Starfield updated to the latest version at all times.