Starfield Operation Starseed walkthrough, rewards, potential choices, and more

Starfield gives you the chance to travel through the great expanse of outer space as an adventurer. In this open-world roleplaying game, you are given the chance to visit a myriad of planets where you can encounter interesting NPCs that will offer dangerous but rewarding missions. There are easily more than a hundred main missions and side quests in the game combined.

One of the side missions that can be encountered in Starfield is Operation Starseed, which offers some of the most interesting rewards and NPC meetings in the game.

If you need a guide on how to get through Operation Starseed, you've come to the right place.

How to complete Operation Starseed in Starfield

Since it is a side mission in Starfield, Operation Starseed can be easily missed. However, overlooking it also means you will miss out on one of the best companions in the game, so make sure to take the time to complete it.

To kick off this mission, you will need to head to Charybdis III, a planet found in the Charybdis System. This area is a Level 65 system, so make sure that you are sufficiently leveled before heading over. You will be tasked with checking a distress call as you get close to this system. This kicks off Operation Starseed.

Talk with Tobias

The Charybdis system is home to the clones of historical figures in Starfield (Image via Bethesda)

Once the distress call is investigated, you will find yourself on The Crucible in the Charybdis III planet. After landing, you will be greeted by a robot named Tobias, who will question your origins.

While this conversation is taking place, a human named Ada Lovelace will interrupt. Take note that Tobias will ask you for some copper, but this decision will not affect the outcome of the mission at all.

Talk with Franklin

Players will meet former United States President Franklin D. Roosevelt in this Starfield quest (Image via Bethesda)

You will learn from Ada that there are other people in the settlement and that one of their leaders is a man named Franklin, whom you should meet. She will direct you to the building in the middle of the town wherein you will learn that Franklin just so happens to be Franklin Roosevelt, former president of the United States, or at least a literal clone of him in Starfield.

Franklin will inform you that the type of society that they have in The Crucible has led to some conflict. He believes that no one should be allowed to leave their community, but at the same time, he wants to shut down The Crucible.

Franklin will then send you to speak with the other leaders of the community. As you leave the building, you will also meet the clones of Wyatt Earp and Amelia Earhart.

Talk to Amanirenas

Queen Amanirenas is also in Starfield (Image via Bethesda

The next leader that you should speak with is Queen Amanirenas, famous among history buffs for halting the Roman expansion into Kush. She will be waiting with Ada, whom you met earlier when she interrupted your conversation with Tobias.

Queen Amanirenas will let you know that she wants to fix The Crucible and for the people who live in it to thrive.

Talk to Genghis Khan

The Crucible's third leader in Starfield is Genghis Khan (Image via Bethesda)

After speaking with Amanirenas, you can meet with the infamous Genghis Khan, who is the third and final leader of The Crucible. Upon initially meeting him, he will ask for assistance in dealing with some hostiles. Once they have been dealt with, you can initiate a conversation with him. You will learn that he wants to destroy The Crucible before leaving it behind.

At this point, you will realize that all three leaders of The Crucible have different goals for the community, and you can directly influence what will happen to its citizens.

Return to Franklin

Wyatt Earp also has a Starfield side quest (Image via Bethesda)

Make your way back to Franklin, who will direct your attention to The Facility, the places where all the citizens of The Crucible have come from. At this point, you should be aware that the citizens who live here are clones, mostly of prominent historical figures throughout history.

On your way to The Facility, Wyatt Earp will once again interrupt you for another Starfield side quest called "Secret Lives."

Go to The Facility and find clues about it

The fearsome Maggotmaw will be lurking inside the Facility in Starfield (Image via Bethesda)

Upon reaching The Facility, you will have to deal with a powerful enemy called Maggotmaw, so make sure that you are properly equipped with enough firepower to take this enemy head-on. On the other hand, you can choose to take a stealthier approach.

Regardless of how you choose to deal with the hostilities, you will need to collect seven audio logs from within The Facility. Once all seven have been collected, leave the area and return to The Crucible.

Take note that there is a locked area here that will be inaccessible for now but will open up as the mission progresses, so do not worry if you cannot go in.

Choose which society to give Facility information

Starfield's freedom of choice will once again kick in at this point, and you will be given the chance to decide which one among the three leaders should receive the information gathered from The Facility.

This will not decide the ending of this mission just yet, but it will affect the dialogue options later on when a pivotal meeting will take place.

Talk to Ada Lovelace and investigate Bel V

Once you decide who will receive the Audio Logs, you can return to Ada Lovelace to learn about the clones' exact origins. She will inform you of a ship called Beagle.

This ship is in the vicinity of the Bel System, so get back into your spaceship and travel there. The Beagle can be found by scanning a Navigation Beacon close.

Follow the Beagle's Trail to Zelazny I

This quest will take players to the Zelazny System in Starfield (Image via Bethesda)

Follow the Beagle's flight path to the Zelazny System, which is 27 light years away. You should ensure that your ship is ready and capable of this type of travel.

Upon catching up to the Beagle, you will need to prepare your weapons for a combat encounter with its security forces.

Find the Facility's Override Code

Within the Beagle, there is an Override Code that you will need to unlock the previously inaccessible area inside The Facility back at Charybdis III. You will need to battle a wave of robots to get to the Beagle's Datacore.

Upon defeating the enemies and reaching the Datacore, the Override Code for The Facility can be downloaded. Once the code is obtained, you can return to The Crucible.

Attend meeting with Crucible leaders

You will arrive in a very tense situation as all three leaders will be arguing about what they should do with the Override Code. At this point, you will need to play the role of a diplomat and decide which leader to side with.

You can either side with Genghis Khan or Franklin. Siding with Genghis Khan means you have to kill both Franklin and Amanirenas. On the other hand, siding with Franklin will force you to kill Genghis Khan and will provide the option to spare Amanirenas by choosing the "Perhaps the Believers do not have to be our enemies" dialogue option.

See if Ada Lovelace can Decrypt Security Override Code

After the tense confrontation with the leaders, you can meet Ada to decrypt the Override codes for the facility. She will assist you in doing so, and once she is done, the locked area in The Facility will now be accessible.

Deal with The Facility

You can now return to the source of all of Starfield's historical clones. Within, there will be hostile aliens and hostile robots, so prepare for another grueling combat encounter.

Upon reaching the Datacore, Starfield will once again give you the freedom to choose.

There are three choices for this mission, and here are their results:

Reboot and restore current mission parameters: This option will keep things the same. This means that the clones will remain in The Crucible, and literally nothing will change. The reward for this ending is 3,000 credits.

Reboot and choose a new Super-Admin: You can return to the Crucible and appoint one of the surviving leaders as the new leader of the community. This means whoever survives the leader's meeting earlier will directly impact this choice. This choice offers 6,000 credits as a reward.

Initiate full project cleanse: Choosing this option will kill every single clone in The Crucible. Picking this ending means you will miss out on one of this questline's main rewards. This gives the lowest reward since it only offers 2,000 credits.

Operation Starseed rewards in Starfield

Aside from getting a few credits after making the final decision and getting to keep any loot that you come across throughout the mission, Amelia Earhart's clone will ask to become a part of your crew as long as the ending to kill all clones is avoided.

Additionally, you can loot the outfit of the leader or the leaders who were killed during the meeting. They can also be added to the list of rewards for this side quest.