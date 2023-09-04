Starfield: Best ways to increase and manage character inventory space

As you start out in Starfield, you will often find yourself encumbered if you carry items that surpass your inventory space limit. This will negatively impact your movement, becoming one of the most annoying things to deal with in the RPG, especially if you like hoarding and holding onto stuff for later use. Bethesda’s latest RPG does not exactly tell players what they need to do when it comes to managing and increasing their inventory size.

Hence, it’s not all that surprising why many in the community are quite confused about what they should do if they are just one loot item away from becoming loaded.

Therefore, today’s Starfield guide will go over some things you can do to manage your character inventory space better and increase the number of items you can carry.

How to increase and better manage character inventory space in Starfield

In order to make the most of your inventory space in Starfield, here are some of the things that you will be required to do:

1) Invest in the Weightlifting skill as soon as possible

One of the best ways to increase your inventory space early is to invest in the weightlifting skill. It is something that you will be able to unlock pretty early on in the narrative and will be highly recommended to unlock if you are often encumbered.

Weightlifting will increase your inventory space significantly, and you can store more items on your character.

2) Give items to your companions

While you might go about completing Starfield missions solo, it’s not something we will recommend, at least if you are just starting. While a companion can help you in dogfights, they are also crucial for helping you carry your extra looted items.

This is one of the best ways to manage your inventory if you are away from your ship, and you will be able to give them your items by interacting with them and clicking on the “let’s trade gear” option.

You can give them the items that you are looking to sell later on. It can be stolen goods or even Contraband.

3) Make use of your ship’s storage

No matter which ship you pilot, they will always come with a cargo hold that you can make the most of. So, when it comes to valuable items you wish to use later on, you might want to make your ship hold them in its vast cargo space.

The storage can carry a lot, saving you from getting encumbered ever so often.

4) Sell trash as soon as you get them

Don’t be a hoarder in Starfield. You will often get a lot of trash that has no practical use. You will even pick up stolen items as well as Contraband, and the best way to get rid of them will be to sell them at Trade Authority buildings.