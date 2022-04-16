Starfield release date, platforms, requirements, gameplay, and more revealed

Among the most hotly anticipated games set to arrive in 2022, Starfield tops the charts with heavy anticipation from fans. Bethesda has heavily teased the public about their upcoming game, and gamers are incredibly excited about the game.

Space exploration isn't an untested genre, but the game has plenty of rumored features that could cause players to "blow their minds," according to the developers. The most critical pieces of information players need to be concerned about are its release date and time and the confirmed features.

Starfield is set to be a hybrid action-adventure game based in outer space. It has been dubbed "Skyrim in Space," and there are some massive expectations quite naturally.

Confirmed information has been far from high, with occasional leaks and data being the primary test. Players should keep in mind essential pieces of information as the first half of 2022 progresses.

All important pieces of information related to Starfield

The most significant information that players will need to keep in mind will be Starfield's release date. The space exploration sci-fi game is scheduled to be released on November 11, 2022.

As with all Xbox first-party exclusives, the game will be coming on day one to the Xbox Game Pass. It should also be noted that the release date could be pushed back if the developers decide.

Theo Insider 100%🇲🇫 @xtheoxo It is not because the announcement of the takeover was made today, that the contract was signed today. Microsoft and Bethesda were able to make the deal a few months ago. So anything is possible, Elder Scrolls 6 can be an Xbox exclusive. It is not because the announcement of the takeover was made today, that the contract was signed today. Microsoft and Bethesda were able to make the deal a few months ago. So anything is possible, Elder Scrolls 6 can be an Xbox exclusive. https://t.co/wZi0BynAyu

As far as platforms are concerned, the game won't be coming on PlayStation. This is due to Microsoft now owning Zenimax and Bethesda. The game will only be released on PC and Xbox consoles. The game's Steam page is already up for interested players to check out.

Starfield is expected to be quite demanding when it comes to hardware requirements. The requirements could be significant if they follow a similar approach to No Man's Sky.

However, no official requirements have been announced as of writing. Players are advised to track the Steam page to get the information once released.

Starfield gameplay

Not much has been released related to the gameplay, and Bethesda has been secretive to a large extent. A trailer was revealed in E3 2021, and a show later in the summer is expected.

AS for gameplay, it's almost certain that space exploration will be the core part. There will be many new locations to discover and places to travel to. There have also been videos of location insights where the developers have given some intel about what to expect.

Xbox @Xbox TRAVEL BUDDY



Check out Vasco, the coolest new companion in Starfield: ROBOTTRAVELBUDDYCheck out Vasco, the coolest new companion in Starfield: xbx.lv/36Vk974 ROBOT👏 TRAVEL👏 BUDDY👏Check out Vasco, the coolest new companion in Starfield: xbx.lv/36Vk974 https://t.co/o7EwKwsXo1

Of course, players will have a robot companion in the form of Vasco. This has already been officially confirmed and looks set to be a very cool feature. As far as utility is concerned, Vasco could potentially do many things, including bringing the ships to the players.

However, the interest doesn't just stop with Vasco, as there will be an influence of old RPG games. This means that things like dialogs and NPCs will be important as players continue to do quests. It has also been rumored that the game will have more dialogs than past hits like The Elder Scrolls V.

There's no guarantee how the quality of any video game will be before its release. However, the chances of Starfield being a success are very high due to the number of development years behind it.

Todd Howard has even traveled to SpaceX to consult with Elon Musk, and it remains to be seen just how close to reality the game will stick with. Overall, the pretext looks extremely promising. Players will hope that there won't be further delays, and Starfield will be just as good as expected.

