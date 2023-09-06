Starfield's 20,000 potatoes in spaceship is a true testimony of incredible in-game physics from Bethesda

Starfield has created a ripple in the first week of September, as gamers on PC and the current-gen consoles of Xbox are loving the RPG. From the underlying plot to the overall depth of gameplay, there have been plenty of positive words about the title from critics and fans alike. Even when a player does funny things, like hoarding over 20,000 potatoes on his ship, the result showcases Bethesda's potential as a game developer.

Starfield isn't like most RPGs, and an incredible amount of detail can be found everywhere. From NPC interactions to the environment physics, Bethesda has managed to showcase its potential throughout the first days of the game's life.

In the grand scheme of things, someone hoarding 20,000 potatoes might not be anything more than a funny meme. However, it also sheds light on the amazing work the developer has done on the game's engine and processing ability.

Starfield's potatoes shows the true ability of the game's engine

A funny clip was posted on Reddit by user u/Moozipan, who is seen opening a door in Starfield to show a massive amount of potatoes. From the clip, the location appears to be the player's own ship, and it's hard to pinpoint the exact number of the potatoes. However, it's certainly a lot.

Digital Foundry's John Linneman pointed out an interesting aspect of the clip - how many of those potatoes also had their own physics.

Bethesda, renowned for its RPG titles like Skyrim and Fallout, is known for adding details to every area. While Starfield requires more optimization, the focus on more information is amazing. Potatoes having their own animations and dedicated physics might not make the game any better than what it is currently. However, it shows the potential Bethesda has on its hands with its latest space opera.

It's not all roses and blossoms for Starfield, though. It can't be ignored that the game is locked to 30 FPS, even on the Xbox Series X. On PC, there are certain issues in terms of performance and optimization that the community has pointed out. The latter problems are expected to be resolved over the coming days as the developer starts rolling out post-launch patches.

That said, Moozipan's clip shows how much more work Bethesda could do with what they have on their hands. This isn't necessarily limited to Starfield but expands to any of its future projects. While the 30 FPS lock on the consoles might have disappointed a few players, the incredible attention to detail offers scope for redemption.

The game became available on early access on September 1, and over 230,000 concurrent players have played it on Steam alone. Several more have started their journeys from today, thanks to the availability of the Xbox Game Pass. There have been some hilarious gameplay moments, some of which have been duly shared on social media.

Nothing might top over 20,000 potatoes hoarded into a spaceship, and all of them rolling over when the door was opened. However, it's a brief glimpse of not what Starfield could achieve with a few more post-launch patches but what Bethesda could do down the line with projects like The Elder Scrolls 6.