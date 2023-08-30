The Elder Scrolls 6 development has officially begun 

The Elder Scrolls 6 has been on most gamers' radars since its announcement back in 2018. Now, Bethesda has confirmed that this game has left its pre-production stage behind and is currently in the early stages of serious development. This information comes from the studio's head of marketing, Pete Hines. Needless to say, this is big news for fans who have been waiting for more details since the title was revealed to be in the works.

More details about The Elder Scrolls 6's development and when it could be released can be found below.

Since The Elder Scrolls 6's development has begun, expect radio silence for a long while

Speaking in an interview with Spanish site Vandal, studio executive Pete Hines shared small details about the upcoming entry in the acclaimed Elder Scrolls series of fantasy RPGs. He was mostly mum on the topic but largely emphasized how this game is currently in its early stages of development.

As it stands now, while only a small team is getting to work on this project, most of the members at Bethesda Game Studios are focused on another upcoming ambitious game: Starfield. This hugely anticipated sci-fi open-world game releases next month, in September.

Given this is the studio's first original IP in over 20 years, its team is dedicated to shaping that title as best as possible before its launch. With post-release content like the Shattered Space DLC also in the works for Starfield, it does not seem like The Elder Scrolls 6 train will pick up steam until at least a year from now. This brings up the question of when this title could be launched.

At this point, it is very evident that with increasing development costs alongside rising expectations from fans, The Elder Scrolls 6 has to be perfect since this is the successor to 2011's universally acclaimed The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim.

So it is likely the game will cook for at least four or five more years in the oven before being released in 2027 or 2028. In other words, players should not expect to hear anything about the title for a while. However, it is still reassuring to hear that this game is coming along fine.

It has been five years since The Elder Scrolls 6's official reveal by Bethesda. While director Todd Howard has expressed regret about announcing it too early — which is understandable since gamers can get impatient — the studio seems to have big plans for it. At least that is what he said in a recent interview with GQ, as he wished the announcement should have been handled more "casually."

Whatever the case is, given this franchise's legacy, this upcoming title has big shoes to fill.