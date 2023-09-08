Starfield “Ship weapon error”: How to fix, reasons, and more

Starfield players are encountering a fair number of performance bugs, but fortunately, the “Ship weapon error” message that you get when piloting your vessel is not one of them. The message does not appear because you have encountered a bug, and it can easily be resolved by doing a few things in the game.

The message usually pops up after shipbuilding, and as Starfield does not hold the players’ hands when it comes to some of the core mechanics, you might often miss out on adding a crucial component to your ship. Now, the component that you are missing, which causes this error, is a weapon that you have forgotten to attach to your vessel.

However, this is not the only weapon-related error that pops up in the game. You might also get messages like “ship has weapons that must be assigned to a group” or “ship is missing weapon assignment” if your vessel lacks any firepower.

Hence, today’s Starfield guide goes over some of the things that you can do to fix the “Ship weapon error” in the RPG.

Fixing the “Ship weapon error” in Starfield

To fix the “Ship weapon error” in Starfield, here are a couple of things that you can do:

Make your way to the shipbuilder menu. It’s the same feature that you use to assemble your ship during the tutorial part of the game.

After you bring up the menu, you will then need to head to the Flight Check option. Here, you will have all the tabs for the various vessel parts that you can equip on your ship in Starfield.

On the weapons tab, you will need to head to the weapon group to which you have not assigned a weapon yet.

You will not get an entire list of weapons that you have in your inventory. All you will need to do now is to select the weapon of choice and add it to the unassigned slot in the weapons tab.

Make sure to pick the ideal weapon for the slot because this armament will be one of the weapons your ship will rely on during a dogfight.

Starfield has three groups of weapons you will need to assign

There are a lot of players who are facing the error message after shipbuilding in this RPG. This is because it’s easy to miss out on assigning a weapon to a vessel slot.

There are three slots where you can assign a weapon, and missing out on any one of them will result in the “Ship weapon error” message.