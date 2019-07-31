StarLadder Berlin Major 2019: Format, Participating Teams & Favourites; All You Need To Know

StarLadder Berlin Major 2019

Background

Counter-Strike Global Offensive's 15th Major will head to Germany for the fourth time in the game's history. But for the first time, Cologne won't be the host but Germany's capital Berlin will host their first-ever CSGO Major.

StarLadder will also host their first-ever Major after hosting several high profile tournaments over the game's seven-year history.

The Ukraine-based Tournament Organisers will be the first CIS organization to host a Major.

But the Russian region will have to wait for a Major to be hosted on their soil as StarLadder chose Berlin as their host. Germany has previously hosted three Majors in 2014, 2015 and 2016 all being the annual ESL One Cologne tournament.

The tournament will host 24 teams from all over the world. Players will be representing a record 33 countries beating the previous Katowice Major's record of 27.

Brazil and Russia will be the most heavily represented countries with 15 players each. Players representing Uzbekistan, Serbia, and Azerbaijan will be making their debut in the Major.

The prize pool will be similar to the previous Majors with $1,000,000 up for grabs. The winner of the tournament will take home $500,000.

Format

The tournament will have three primary stages: The Challengers, The Legends, and The Champions Stage.

The Challengers Stage will see the 11 Minor Challengers and the five Returning Challengers compete for eight spots in the Legends Stage.(This irregularity is due to Cloud9 failing to retain their Challenger spot, as a result, additional Minor spot was opened up).

The teams will battle each other in a 16-team Swiss System. All the teams will be seeded first using the Player-Selected Seeding format. In this format, all the teams will rank themselves and the other 15 sides as they seem fit. If any bias is found, the entry will be rejected.

After the first round matches, every team will be matched against others with the same record. So the losing teams from the first round will face each other while the winners will lock horns.

These matches will be decided using an Advanced Elo system which will keep updating as the tournament proceeds.

Teams with three wins will advance to the next stage. The sides who lose 3 games will be eliminated.

Every match will be played as a Best-of-1(Just 1 map) except elimination and advancement matches (i.e. teams with an 2-x, x-2 or 2-2 record) which will be played as Best-of-3(3 Maps) matches.

The Legends Stage will have the 8 qualified teams from The Challengers Stage and the 8 returning Legends. The format of this stage will be exactly similar to that of the Challengers Stage. The bottom 8 teams who lose 3 games will be eliminated while the top 8 teams who win 3 games will qualify for the Champions Stage. Out of the bottom 8 teams who are eliminated, 6 will earn Challenger status for the next Major while the bottom 2 teams won't.

The Champions Stage is essentially the playoffs. The 8 teams are drawn against each other in a single-elimination bracket. All matches are Best-of-3. All teams that qualify for The Champions Stage will earn 'Legend Status' and will secure qualification to the next Major as Legends.

The Challengers Stage of the Major will begin on 23rd August and run till 26th August. The Legends Stage will begin on 28th August and end on 1st September. Finally, the Champions Stage will take commence on 5th September with the Grand Finals on 8th September.

