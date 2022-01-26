Steam Lunar New Year Sale: Expected start time, end date, and more

While Valve hasn’t provided any official news on the matter, recent rumors and community leaks suggest that the Steam Lunar New Year Sale will go live on January 27.

According to the SteamDB website, the next sale, following the Lunar New Year celebration, is expected to go live tomorrow, i.e., Thursday, at 10 am PST/1 pm EST/6 pm GMT.

The sale period will apparently last for precisely one week, thus ending on February 3. The leaks and inside news by SteamDB are usually on point, and players who have been waiting for the platform’s next sale period can expect it to go live tomorrow during the usual reset time.

Moreover, they can also expect the store to be broken for a couple of minutes at the start before the sales start to come in and get reflected in the library. Though the Winter Sale lasted well into January, the Lunar New Year Sale will be the first sale period that kicks off for the platform in 2022.

Steam Lunar New Year Sale is very likely to start tomorrow

As mentioned, SteamDB is usually spot on when it comes to its insiders and leaks regarding the sale periods on Valve’s platform.

So those who have been eagerly waiting for the Lunar New Year Sale to kick off in 2022 can expect the prices for many titles to go down, starting from tomorrow. However, while it’s a great idea to invest in those discounted games that gamers plan on playing immediately, it’s advised that for those titles that are not on the priority list, users wait for the next sale period.

Historically, the discounts on Lunar New Year Sales aren’t much of a steal, and users can wait it out for the next sale period to get the titles at a more discounted rate. After the Lunar New Year, the next sale is expected to go live on February 21, 2022, and will probably run until February 28.

Additionally, with the Deck also set to launch in a few days, community members speculate that the February 21 sale will provide massive discounts on popular titles to boost the sales for Valve’s upcoming gaming device.

