Will Valve’s Steam Deck come with expandable storage?

With the Steam Deck set to launch next month, customers who are enthusiastic about Valve’s upcoming gaming device are quite curious about some of its hardware specifications.

One of the most frequently asked questions among future Deck owners is whether the device will support expandable storage during its launch. Fortunately, the Deck will support expandable storage on all three models, as recent gaming titles do boast astronomical disk space requirements.

While its layout and interface make many feel that the Steam Deck is a handheld console, that is not exactly the case. Valve’s upcoming device can be better defined as a miniature gaming PC, where players will be able to boot a majority of the games (for now) from the Steam library,

It packs some seriously powerful hardware under the screen, and as it’s a PC, customers will also be able to hook it up with a TV or a monitor, and even plug-in peripherals like a keyboard and mouse.

Steam Deck prices and expected release date

As mentioned earlier, the Steam Deck will have its official launch in February. However, Valve is yet to provide fans with an exact date just yet.

It will come in the three model variations at launch, which are:

$399 for the 64GB version

$529 for the 256GB version

$649 for the 512GB version

The 512 GB version will perform significantly faster than the cheaper ones, as it will be built with NVME SSD storage. All three versions will allow users to increase storage space via MicroSD, so those purchasing the lower models can drastically improve in-game loading screens and performance by investing in better external cards.

Players will also be able to upgrade the stock SSD with more upgraded models. However, that is something Valve advises against, as the original SSD that the device comes with prevents electromagnetic interference. Hence, slotting in any SSD without reading up on its compatibility can negatively impact system health.

