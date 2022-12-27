Steam Winter Sale 2022: 5 best deals on VR games

The Steam Winter Sale is ongoing, and most games, including some popular VR games, are at huge discounts. This makes it the best time for gamers to pick some of the best titles to experience virtual reality.

There are a lot of VR games available at enormous discounts at the moment. To help gamers choose, the following are five of the best deals in VR games during the Steam Winter Sale 2022.

The best VR games to take gamers to another reality during the Steam Winter Sale 2022

1) Microsoft Flight Simulator

Price: $47.99 / ₹3,199

$47.99 / ₹3,199 Discount: 20%

Skies-of-Glory @violetpilot1 Its not just a flight simulator anymore, with VR it's a pilot experience simulator Its not just a flight simulator anymore, with VR it's a pilot experience simulator https://t.co/cxAyvqHbJO

Microsoft Flight Simulator VR is a fully-featured experience that brings the most realistic flight simulation experience to virtual reality. The game features a large selection of aircraft, airports, and terrain, along with a set of flight controls.

The game also contains enhancements and new features, such as improved visuals, animation, terrain, flight controls, etc. The game contains numerous difficulty levels, so even beginner pilots can enjoy the game.

2) Half-Life: Alyx

Price: $23.99 / ₹960

$23.99 / ₹960 Discount: 60%

Half-Life: Alyx is a first-person shooter game developed and published by Valve Corporation, which is set between the events of Half-Life and Half-Life 2. Players take on the role of Alyx Vance, the protagonist who is sent to City 17 to investigate a mysterious Combine artifact.

Players take on the role of Alyx, the protagonist, and use various weapons, tools, and gadgets to survive and progress through the story. The game also features a variety of puzzles and environmental hazards while Alyx attempts to save humanity from the Combine forces.

3) Borderlands 2 VR

Price: $19.99 / ₹959

$19.99 / ₹959 Discount: 60%

Borderlands 2 VR is a virtual reality port for fan-favorite shooter-looter first-person video games developed by Gearbox Software and published by 2K Games. The game puts players in the role of a Vault Hunter as they explore the world of Pandora in search of powerful loot.

Players can use various weapons and abilities to fight through hordes of bandits and monsters. It also comes alongside a free BAMF DLC pack, which contains sixteen downloadable content packs from the original game, such as Sir Hammerlock’s Big Game Hunt and Mr. Torgue's Campaign of Carnage.

4) The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim VR

Price: $14.99 / ₹749

$14.99 / ₹749 Discount: 75%

The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim VR is an updated version of the classic game developed by Bethesda Game Studios for virtual reality headsets. It brings the full experience of the original game to virtual reality. The game has been redesigned and optimized for the virtual reality experience.

Players can explore the world of Skyrim in a more immersive way, engaging with the environment, characters, and more in a more realistic manner. The game includes all of the original content from the base game and all three official expansions, Dawnguard, Hearthfire, and Dragonborn.

5) Phasmophobia

Price: $11.19 / ₹351

$11.19 / ₹351 Discount: 20%

Phasmophobia is an indie horror game by Kinetic Games. It is an immersive, virtual reality game that allows players to play the role of an investigator searching for paranormal activity.

The game takes place in various spooky environments where players use their senses to detect and interact with spirits and use various tools to collect evidence of their presence.

It has a unique atmosphere and a lot of horror elements, as well as the challenging puzzles and objectives they are faced with. The game also supports up to four players coop to join together to explore and complete tasks.

