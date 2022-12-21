PlayStation VR2 for PS5: Release date, price, specs, upcoming games, and more revealed

Sony has officially revealed the specs and price of the PlayStation VR2 and its release date early next year, and its cost has undoubtedly left fans baffled. Sony's next-generation Virtual Reality headset features impressive hardware, including an OLED screen featuring 2000 x 2040 per eye resolution at a 90Hz refresh rate and a strong lineup of future titles.
PlayStation VR2 is set for a February 22, 2023 release date, priced at $549/-. The package includes a PSVR2 headset along with new VR controllers and Stereo headphones. Sony has also revealed a Horizon Call of the Mountain bundle that features the new Virtual Reality title set in the Horizon universe.
When the original PlayStation VR launched back in 2016, it was considered revolutionary. It, along with Oculus Rift (later renamed Meta) and HTC Vive, paved the way for modern age: Virtual Reality gaming. Six years later, while VR gaming remains a niche, it has certainly become more accessible with a vast library of titles like Pistol Whip and Beat Saber.
PSVR2 builds upon the benchmark set by its predecessor and promises to present generational leaps in Virtual Reality gaming. While fans are certainly not pleased with its $549/- price tag, which is more than PS5's $499/-, it is very much in line with PSVR's launch price.
The original Virtual Reality headset, along with all of its accessories, was priced at $399/- at launch, which was significantly higher than the base PS4 and the PS4 Slim's $299/- price tag.
PlayStation VR2 prices and bundles
PlayStation VR2 recommended retail price (including taxes for GBP, EUR, and JPY) - Includes PS VR2 headset, PS VR2 Sense controllers, and stereo headphones
- $549.99
- €599.99
- £529.99
- ¥74,980
PlayStation VR2 Horizon Call of the Mountain bundle recommended retail price (including tax for GBP, EUR, and JPY) - Includes PlayStation Store voucher code for Horizon Call of the Mountain, PS VR2 headset, PS VR2 Sense controllers, and stereo headphones
- $599.99
- €649.99
- £569.99
- ¥79,980
PlayStation VR2 Sense controller charging station recommended retail price (including taxes for GBP, EUR, and JPY)
- $49.99
- €49.99
- £39.99
- ¥5,480
PlayStation VR2 specs
The PlayStation VR2 headset is truly a generational leap over its predecessor. Featuring a 2000 x 2400 pixel OLED panel per eye, with an adjustable refresh rate of 90-120Hz, it is certainly poised to be one of the best virtual reality headsets at a competing price point. The specs are as follows,
The specs for the PSVR2 sense controller is as follows,
Launch Titles
PlayStation has a slew of titles lined up for the launch of PSVR2, from two Moss titles to sequels and enhanced editions of classic PSVR titles, to Horizon Call of the Mountain.
Developed by Firesprite Games in partnership with Guerrilla Games, Horizon Call of the Mountain takes place in the all-to-familiar world of Zero Dawn and Forbidden West, featuring a new protagonist.
The developers have promised that Call of the Mountain won't be an on-rail short visual experience but a fully-fledged hours-long campaign in the vein of other Horizon titles.
The upcoming and available games for PSVR2 are as follows,
- Moss & Moss: Book II
- Horizon Call of the Mountain
- Star Wars: Tales from the Galaxy’s Edge
- Resident Evil Village
- Resident Evil 4
- Demeo
- No Man’s Sky
- The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners Chapter 2
- Firewall Ultra
- The Dark Pictures: Switchback VR
- Crossfire: Sierra Squad
- The Light Brigade
- Hello Neighbor: Search and Rescue
- Pistol Whip VR
- Cities VR – Enhanced Edition
- Cosmonious High
- Zenith: The Last City
- Tentacular
- After The Fall
- Jurassic World Aftermath Collection
- Altair Breaker
- X8
- Fantasvision 202X
- The Tale of Onogoro
- Kizuna AI – Touch the Beat!
- Dyschronia: Chronos Alternate
- 2MD: VR Football Unleashed All-Star – Truant Pixel
- Affected: The Asylum – Fallen Planet Studios
- Aliens VR – Survios
- Alvo – Mardonpol
- Afterlife VR – Split Light Studio
- Among Us VR – Schell Games and Innersloth
- Black Top Hoops – Vinci Games
- Black Trail – Red Horizon
- Distortion VR – Future Mental Games
- Do Not Open – Nox Noctis
- Dropship Commander – Strange Games Studios
- Engram – Maze Theory
- Firmament – Cyan Worlds
- The Exorcist Legion VR: Sin – Pocket Money Games
- Galaxy Karts – VR Monkey
- Ghostbusters VR – nDreams, Sony Pictures Virtual Reality (SPVR)
- Ghosts of Tabot of Tabor – Combat Waffle
- Golf+ – Golfscope Inc
- Green Hell VR – Incuvo
- Grimlord – MetalCat Interactive Technology
- Hellsplit Arena – DeepType Games
- Hubris – Cyborn
- Hypestacks – Squirrel Bytes
- Kayak VR: Mirage – Better Than Life
- The Last Worker – Wired Productions
- LONN – SixSense Studios
- LOW FI – Iris VR
- Madison – Bloodious Games
- Medieval Dynasty – RenderCube
- Mixture – Played With Fire
- Neolithic Dawn – James Bellian
- Pavlov – Vankrupt Games
- Project Lousianna: The Bounds VR – Build the Light Studio
- Propagation Paradise Hotel – Wannadev Studio
- Requisition – Arcadia VR
- Runner – Truan Pixel
- Samurai Slaughter House – Tab Games
- Shadowgate VR: The Mines of Mythrok – Zojoi LLC. and Azure Drop Studios
- Soul of Kaeru – BrainUp
- Stranger Things: The VR Experience – Tender Claws
- Super Kit: To the Top – Electric Hat Games
- Tin Hearts – Rogue Sun
- The Twilight Zone VR – Pocket Money Games
- Ultrawings 2 – BitPlanet Games
- Volcanic Core – Synthesis Universe
- The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners Chapter 1 – Skydance Interactive
- Wandering in Space – Moonseer Games
All in all, PSVR2, while priced higher than the PS5, offers a premium virtual reality experience at a lower price than other offerings by Meta (Oculus) and HTC's Vive.