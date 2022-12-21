PlayStation VR2 for PS5: Release date, price, specs, upcoming games, and more revealed

Sony has officially revealed the specs and price of the PlayStation VR2 and its release date early next year, and its cost has undoubtedly left fans baffled. Sony's next-generation Virtual Reality headset features impressive hardware, including an OLED screen featuring 2000 x 2040 per eye resolution at a 90Hz refresh rate and a strong lineup of future titles.

PlayStation VR2 is set for a February 22, 2023 release date, priced at $549/-. The package includes a PSVR2 headset along with new VR controllers and Stereo headphones. Sony has also revealed a Horizon Call of the Mountain bundle that features the new Virtual Reality title set in the Horizon universe.

When the original PlayStation VR launched back in 2016, it was considered revolutionary. It, along with Oculus Rift (later renamed Meta) and HTC Vive, paved the way for modern age: Virtual Reality gaming. Six years later, while VR gaming remains a niche, it has certainly become more accessible with a vast library of titles like Pistol Whip and Beat Saber.

PSVR2 builds upon the benchmark set by its predecessor and promises to present generational leaps in Virtual Reality gaming. While fans are certainly not pleased with its $549/- price tag, which is more than PS5's $499/-, it is very much in line with PSVR's launch price.

The original Virtual Reality headset, along with all of its accessories, was priced at $399/- at launch, which was significantly higher than the base PS4 and the PS4 Slim's $299/- price tag.

PlayStation VR2 prices and bundles

PlayStation VR2 recommended retail price (including taxes for GBP, EUR, and JPY) - Includes PS VR2 headset, PS VR2 Sense controllers, and stereo headphones

$549.99

€599.99

£529.99

¥74,980

PlayStation VR2 Horizon Call of the Mountain bundle recommended retail price (including tax for GBP, EUR, and JPY) - Includes PlayStation Store voucher code for Horizon Call of the Mountain, PS VR2 headset, PS VR2 Sense controllers, and stereo headphones

$599.99

€649.99

£569.99

¥79,980

PlayStation VR2 Sense controller charging station recommended retail price (including taxes for GBP, EUR, and JPY)

$49.99

€49.99

£39.99

¥5,480

PlayStation VR2 specs

The PlayStation VR2 headset is truly a generational leap over its predecessor. Featuring a 2000 x 2400 pixel OLED panel per eye, with an adjustable refresh rate of 90-120Hz, it is certainly poised to be one of the best virtual reality headsets at a competing price point. The specs are as follows,

Display method OLED Panel resolution 2000 x 2040 per eye Panel refresh rate 90Hz, 120Hz Lens separation Adjustable Field of View Approx. 110 degrees Sensors ・Motion Sensor: Six-axis motion sensing system (three-axis gyroscope, three-axis accelerometer)・Attachment Sensor: IR Proximity sensor Cameras ・4 cameras for headset and controller tracking・IR camera for eye tracking per eye Feedback Vibration on headset Communication with PS5 USB Type-C® Audio ・Input: Built-in microphone・Output: Stereo headphone jack

The specs for the PSVR2 sense controller is as follows,

Buttons [Right]PS button, Options button, Action buttons (Circle / Cross), R1 button, R2 button, Right Stick / R3 button[Left]PS button, Create button, Action buttons (Triangle / Square), L1 button, L2 button, Left Stick / L3 button Sensing/ Tracking Motion Sensor: Six-axis motion sensing system (three-axis gyroscope + three-axis accelerometer)Capacitive Sensor: Finger Touch DetectionIR LED: Position Tracking Feedback Trigger Effect (on R2/L2 button), Haptic Feedback (by single actuator per unit) Port USB Type-C® port Communication Bluetooth® Ver5.1 Battery Type: Built-in Lithium-ion Rechargeable Battery

Launch Titles

PlayStation has a slew of titles lined up for the launch of PSVR2, from two Moss titles to sequels and enhanced editions of classic PSVR titles, to Horizon Call of the Mountain.

Developed by Firesprite Games in partnership with Guerrilla Games, Horizon Call of the Mountain takes place in the all-to-familiar world of Zero Dawn and Forbidden West, featuring a new protagonist.

The developers have promised that Call of the Mountain won't be an on-rail short visual experience but a fully-fledged hours-long campaign in the vein of other Horizon titles.

The upcoming and available games for PSVR2 are as follows,

Moss & Moss: Book II

Horizon Call of the Mountain

Star Wars: Tales from the Galaxy’s Edge

Resident Evil Village

Resident Evil 4

Demeo

No Man’s Sky

The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners Chapter 2

Firewall Ultra

The Dark Pictures: Switchback VR

Crossfire: Sierra Squad

The Light Brigade

Hello Neighbor: Search and Rescue

Pistol Whip VR

Cities VR – Enhanced Edition

Cosmonious High

Zenith: The Last City

Tentacular

After The Fall

Jurassic World Aftermath Collection

Altair Breaker

X8

Fantasvision 202X

The Tale of Onogoro

Kizuna AI – Touch the Beat!

Dyschronia: Chronos Alternate

2MD: VR Football Unleashed All-Star – Truant Pixel

Affected: The Asylum – Fallen Planet Studios

Aliens VR – Survios

Alvo – Mardonpol

Afterlife VR – Split Light Studio

Among Us VR – Schell Games and Innersloth

Black Top Hoops – Vinci Games

Black Trail – Red Horizon

Distortion VR – Future Mental Games

Do Not Open – Nox Noctis

Dropship Commander – Strange Games Studios

Engram – Maze Theory

Firmament – Cyan Worlds

The Exorcist Legion VR: Sin – Pocket Money Games

Galaxy Karts – VR Monkey

Ghostbusters VR – nDreams, Sony Pictures Virtual Reality (SPVR)

Ghosts of Tabot of Tabor – Combat Waffle

Golf+ – Golfscope Inc

Green Hell VR – Incuvo

Grimlord – MetalCat Interactive Technology

Hellsplit Arena – DeepType Games

Hubris – Cyborn

Hypestacks – Squirrel Bytes

Kayak VR: Mirage – Better Than Life

The Last Worker – Wired Productions

LONN – SixSense Studios

LOW FI – Iris VR

Madison – Bloodious Games

Medieval Dynasty – RenderCube

Mixture – Played With Fire

Neolithic Dawn – James Bellian

Pavlov – Vankrupt Games

Project Lousianna: The Bounds VR – Build the Light Studio

Propagation Paradise Hotel – Wannadev Studio

Requisition – Arcadia VR

Runner – Truan Pixel

Samurai Slaughter House – Tab Games

Shadowgate VR: The Mines of Mythrok – Zojoi LLC. and Azure Drop Studios

Soul of Kaeru – BrainUp

Stranger Things: The VR Experience – Tender Claws

Super Kit: To the Top – Electric Hat Games

Tin Hearts – Rogue Sun

The Twilight Zone VR – Pocket Money Games

Ultrawings 2 – BitPlanet Games

Volcanic Core – Synthesis Universe

The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners Chapter 1 – Skydance Interactive

Wandering in Space – Moonseer Games

All in all, PSVR2, while priced higher than the PS5, offers a premium virtual reality experience at a lower price than other offerings by Meta (Oculus) and HTC's Vive.

