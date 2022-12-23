Steam Winter Sale 2022: Get Doom Eternal for 75% off

The Steam Winter Sale 2022 marks the video game distribution service's final major sale before the year ends. This means gamers have an opportunity to save big on some of the biggest titles ever.

Bethesda and ID Software's 2020 masterpiece, DOOM Eternal, is available for a massive discount on Steam. There has never been a better chance to get one's hands on the iconic FPS, as it is currently available at a whopping 75% discount.

DOOM Eternal's hefty 75% discount for Steam Winter Sale 2022 makes it a must-own game

Steam @Steam



store.steampowered.com twitter.com/Steam/status/1… Steam @Steam Come one, come all, to the Steam Winter Sale - starting December 22nd, pick up discounts on thousands of games, vote in the Steam Awards, and earn badges and stickers!



Make a list and check it twice - the Winter Sale will be here in less than a week! Come one, come all, to the Steam Winter Sale - starting December 22nd, pick up discounts on thousands of games, vote in the Steam Awards, and earn badges and stickers!Make a list and check it twice - the Winter Sale will be here in less than a week! https://t.co/hVE0u8PDxv The Winter Sale is now live! Dashing through the snow from now until January 5th, we have games galore, Steam Awards voting, and new badges and stickers - what will you cross off your list? The Winter Sale is now live! Dashing through the snow from now until January 5th, we have games galore, Steam Awards voting, and new badges and stickers - what will you cross off your list?store.steampowered.com twitter.com/Steam/status/1…

DOOM Eternal is available in two key versions: Standard Edition and Deluxe Edition.

The discount slashes the pricing of the Standard Edition from its default $30.99 to just $9.99. The Deluxe Edition is also on sale for 75% off. This means it costs only $17.49 instead of $69.99.

Here is what the Deluxe Edition includes:

DOOM Eternal base game

Year One Pass: The Ancient Gods - Part 1, The Ancient Gods - Part 2 and Battlemode

Demonic Slayer Skin

Classic Weapon Sound Pack

While the base game is appealing, the full experience with the DLC expansions is also worth it. Players will receive several hours of new and more challenging carnage with the Ancient Gods DLCs. Those who already own the DOOM Eternal base game on Steam can buy the Year One Pass separately for $11.99 at 60% off.

What is DOOM Eternal about?

DOOM @DOOM The Slayer's time is now.

Watch the launch trailer and get ready for DOOM Eternal on 3.20.20. The Slayer's time is now.Watch the launch trailer and get ready for DOOM Eternal on 3.20.20. https://t.co/xU5HWVyX0m

Developed using ID Software's latest ID Tech 7 technology, DOOM Eternal is a refinement of the FPS formula in the 2016 reimagining (which is also on Steam).

Players can step back into the shoes of the Slayer as he takes up arms against Hell's forces that have invaded Earth. While the core combat is similar to the 2016 entry, new additions augment it to new levels. This includes superior movement systems, brand-new supplementary (weapons like the Flame Belch), platforming additions, and lots more.

The challenge has also been upped, thanks to more aggressive enemies, higher levels, and the Slayer Gates — tough-as-nails trials that test the player's movement and gun skills.

The base game campaign still sees players progress the narrative by engaging in set pieces against waves of enemies. Each hellish foe will require different strategies to beat, so players will be on their toes at all times.

Knowing when to swap weapons and keeping your health, ammo, and armor refilled at all times is key to surviving the hardest encounters in the game, like boss fights. There is also a focus on exploration with collectibles and minor platforming puzzles.

The Ancient Gods Part 1 & 2 expansions provide even more reason for players to enjoy the blood-soaked, rampage-fueled carnage. Each one offers around 5-6 hours of content featuring new enemies and bosses. Interestingly, both are standalone experiences and do not require users to own the base game to play.

However, players can carry over their weapons and upgrades from the base game to Ancient Gods. Therefore, it is highly recommended to finish the base game first.

Poll : 0 votes