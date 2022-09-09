Steelrising combat guide: How does assist mode work?

Not all Steelrising users are going to be expert Soulslike gamers, and some simply want to enjoy the story. Set in the French Revolution, Aegis has many complex, challenging battles to overcome throughout the story.

Thankfully, to help players who want less frustration in their game, they have to take advantage of Assist Mode. It’s a helpful mode for many Steelrising users, and those who don’t want to use it don’t have to activate it.

It’s a great accessibility tool, and here’s what gamers need to know.

Steelrising is here to help more inexperienced players

Let’s be clear. Steelrising is not at all an easy game. No matter what build, weapon, or skills users go in with, it can still be a challenging game to complete.

However, Assist Mode exists for those who aren’t comfortable with the level of challenge the developers offer. It is a series of options gamers can access while starting the title that only affects the main protagonist, Aegis.

It doesn’t necessarily change the difficulty of the combat or bosses, but it only adjusts what she can and cannot do, particularly after dying.

The world around Aegis will remain the same, but it allows the game to be more accessible for her. When starting a new game, gamers have access to these options.

Thankfully, if they decide they don’t want to use Assist Mode and change their mind, it’s available to enable in the Options Menu.

Need a little bit of an edge? Consider Assist Mode to lend a hand (Image via Spiders)

All players have to do is click the Assist Mode from “disabled” to “enabled,” and it’s on. A variety of settings appear. Here’s what they can change in Steelrising’s assist mode.

Damage Reduction: This reduces the incoming damage Aegis will take and has a slider that can be adjusted to the user’s liking.

This reduces the incoming damage Aegis will take and has a slider that can be adjusted to the user’s liking. Keep Anima Essence after death: This is simply toggled on or off and allows gamers to keep their Anima Essence.

This is simply toggled on or off and allows gamers to keep their Anima Essence. Endurance regeneration speed : This is on a slider bar and adjusts how quickly players’ Endurance refills. This makes combat, especially with heavier weapons, much easier.

: This is on a slider bar and adjusts how quickly players’ Endurance refills. This makes combat, especially with heavier weapons, much easier. Easy Cooling: This will allow users to gain Stamina quickly without waiting on cooldowns, making gameplay easier.

The developers noted in the Assist Mode settings that while it’s designed to be a demanding game, it allows gamers to tailor the challenge to whatever is comfortable for them.

It’s also worth noting that difficulty-based achievements will not be unlockable in this mode. Players will have to go back through on Standard to allow those trophies/achievements to unlock in Steelrising.

Assist Mode is an excellent addition to the game, allowing users to make things a little easier or to make things incredibly less taxing. However, this doesn’t change them having to learn encounters, find secrets, and much more.

It will still present its own level of challenge while being accessible to fans who aren’t experienced Soulslike gamers.

