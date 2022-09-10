Steelrising guide - Where to find all Oil Burette upgrades

Perhaps one of the most important tools in Aegis’ kit is the Oil Burette in Steelrising. Upgrading this is not only possible, it is important. The Oil Burette is the primary form of healing for Aegis in the game and should be a major priority for players to find upgrade parts for.

However, this requires finding Lavoisier Catalysts and Sublimators, which hide in several areas across Steelrising. At the beginning of the game, the Oil Burette restores 200 HP and has 1 charge, but it can be upgraded in time.

Lavoisier Catalysts will increase the number of charges the Oil Burette has, and Lavoisier Sublimators will increase the amount of health it restores. Once these are found, players can return to the Horseless Carriage or a Vestal to upgrade the Burette.

Where to find Steelrising’s Lavoisier Catalysts

Saint-Cloud (1st Catalyst)

The search in Saint-Cloud begins after defeating the Unstable Lancer. There will be a nearby bridge and a tower, which will also contain the Nemesis Claws. These are one of the best agility weapons in the entire game, so this is worth picking up too.

Players will want to head to the nearby Forest and stop by the Vestal. In the center of the Forest there is a stone well, which is guarded by two Automats. Best these in combat, then look for a chest near the well.

The Tuileries (2nd Catalyst)

The next Catalyst in Steelrising comes in the Tuileries. After getting to the Vestal area, players will follow the path through the nearby row of buildings. A large street awaits, and at the end, a set of stairs are located on the left.

After defeating the upcoming Frost Musketeers and other foes, the chest is near a set of wooden barrels.

Luxembourg (Place de la Comedie) (3rd Catalyst)

After coming to Place de la Comedie, head down the right street. A grappling point can be found here. Grapple again and you can get into the building. From there, exit via the balcony and dash to the next building. The chest here has the Catalyst on the balcony on the other side.

The Bastille (4th Catalyst)

At the actual Bastille building, players will head up to the top of the walls that go around the roof. Dash to a hanging platform on the left and jump back to the wall. A chest can be seen here next to a cannon.

These will go a long way in the battle against Steelrising's hardest bosses, but there are still Sublimators to find.

Steelrising’s Lavoisier Sublimator locations

Factory Port (Les Invalides) (1st Sublimator)

In Les Invalides’ Factory Port, the first of the Sublimators awaits in Steelrising. After jumping onto the roof and sliding into the Factory Port, players will be close. Upon getting to the area, look to the left. A chest can be seen here, which has the Sublimator.

La Cite (2nd Sublimator)

This next Sublimator in Steelrising is pretty easy to get to. In La Cite, head to the Pont Neuf Vestal. Walk down the sloping part of the broken bridge, and players will find a treasure chest in a crevice on the right.

Montmartre (High Vein) (3rd Sublimator)

Inside the High Vein quarry, head into the central area, where a large enemy awaits. You will want to grapple across the gap here and drop down to the ledge below. A chest contains the Sublimator on the bottom-most ledge.

Versailles (Allee Royale) (4th Sublimator)

This can be found after reaching the Allee Royale Vestal. This will lead to a forest that players will search through. Upon finding an open, rounded area with water spouts and golden statues, the final Sublimator can be found. The chest is in this area, on top of the seating area. Look to the right where you entered the area.

With all of these acquired, players will be able to have the best healing flask possible in Steelrising, in the form of a fully upgraded Oil Burette in Steelrising.

