Steelrising guide: How to destroy breakable walls

Steelrising has quite a few secrets, and one of these is what lies beyond breakable walls. This requires a particular tool, and while it can be done relatively early in a playthrough, it will require some work from the player to make it happen. After acquiring the Alchemist’s tool in question, it’s simply a matter of returning to these walls and breaking through them.

How do players get access to this powerful tool? They will first need to make their way to Luxembourg in their Steelrising playthrough.

Steelrising’s breakable walls can be overcome with the Alchemist’s Ram

These walls can be destroyed, if Aegis has the right tool for the job (Image via Spiders)

Like every tool in Steelrising, the required Alchemist’s Ram is hidden behind a Titan fight. Players will need to get to Luxembourg, which is unlocked fairly early as a side area. This will be the ultimate goal for players looking to knock down breakable walls.

In fact, it may be better for players to head to this area as soon as possible as it will become a main story area later on in the game, meaning its difficulty will ramp up significantly. To acquire this tool, players must head into the large square where The Alchemist of Luxembourg Titan awaits.

With superior agility, dangerous AOE attacks, and access to all three Elemental Afflictions, this is certainly no easy foe, which is to be expected since it’s an Alchemist. The boss fight has two phases and will use new attacks in the second one. Here’s what players need to look out for.

Phase 1 attacks

In Phase 1, players must memorize and beware of certain attacks. His Dash puts him in a defensive stance, where he then charges across about half of the battlefield. It can knock Aegis back a fair distance, so players must be mindful of this move. Players may also encounter the Spin Attack in this phase. This move features a wind-up phase before the alchemist spins for two seconds to deal damage.

Slam comes after the boss raises its arms in the air. It will track your location before slamming back down. Thankfully, this Steelrising boss gives players time to dodge behind him and strike. Fireball is an attack launched from its cannon, which explodes at the end of its range. Since it's a large projectile, it would be wise to dodge a few times, just to be safe.

Flask Wall is the final attack for Phase 1. This particular attack is triggered by staying close to the boss for a longer period of time. It will hop back and throw four elemental flasks, which will explode to deal AOE damage. This can be evaded by dodging backwards. However, at half-health, Phase 2 begins.

Phase 2 attacks

Steelrising players can tell when this phase has been triggered, as the boss spews fire from its chimney. The boss then fills the area with mist that deals frost damage, shrinking the battlefield even further. This particular phase is when the stronger alchemical attacks begin.

Fire Field is a close-range attack. The smokestack belches up more flames, and for five seconds, the boss is surrounded by a field of fire that deals damage and inflicts the Ignited status affliction.

Electrical Field is another close-range attack to watch out for. The alchemist will get close to Aegis and reach out an arm. This attack will release an electric field in front of the boss, and the trick is to quickly jump behind the alchemist and attack as hard and fast as possible. Fortunately, the enemy will be locked in this animation for six seconds.

The most powerful attack to be aware of is Ice Droplet Field. For this attack, it drops its basin and drips four icy droplets into it. A field of frost will shoot out, and if Aegis is caught, she’s immediately frozen. It also deals great damage every half-second.

As shown above, this is not an easy battle at any point, but defeating this boss provides a reward of 7,500 Anima Essence and the Alchemist’s Ram tool. If the player has collected its memory fragments, completing this boss fight also awakens the Palais of Luxembourg. With the Alchemist's Ram in hand, players can now shatter breakable walls in Steelrising.

Edited by Atul S