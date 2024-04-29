Stellar Blade: How to unlock the Holiday Rabbit Suit

The Holiday Rabbit Suit is one of the many Eve customization options you will get to try out in Stellar Blade. There are many ways of changing how Eve looks in the game, and the Holiday Rabbit Suit has been one of the more popular choices for many in the community. However, the game isn’t exactly clear on how you can go about acquiring the suit as you make your way through the semi-open world. Hence, some players are struggling to get their hands on it.

Today’s Stellar Blade guide will go over how you can get your hands on the Holiday Rabbit Suit.

How to get the Holiday Rabbit Suit in Stellar Blade

Beat the Corrupter (Image via Shift Up)

To get the Holiday Rabbit Suit, which is also known as the Bunny Suit, in Stellar Blade you need to make your way to the Wasteland Basin. To reach your destination you will need to:

Head northeast after reaching the Central Scrap Plains Supply Camp. Make your way through the enemies blocking your path until you come across a Corrupter.

You will need to take down this boss to gain access to the suit. This Corrupter is a more powerful version of the ones you have faced before, so make sure you are well-equipped before going into the encounter.

Once you have taken it down, head up the slope and defeat another group of enemies. Here, you will find a box on the ground, interact with it, and you will unlock the design pattern for the Holiday Rabbit Suit.

How to craft the Holiday Rabbit Suit in Stellar Blade

Craft the Bunny Suit (Image via Shift Up)

Once you have unlocked the blueprints for the suit, you will be able to craft the Bunny Suit by investing in the following materials at a Repair Console:

25 Extreme Polymer Material

50 Advanced Polymer Material

75 Polymer Material

The Holiday Rabbit Suit is not the only Nano Suit in Stellar Blade. There are many blueprints across the semi-open world that you will come across, and once you have obtained them, you will be able to craft them and put them on Eve.

To equip the Holiday Rabbit Suit or any other Nano Suit, you will need to pause the game and head to the Equipment Menu. Here, under exterior slots, you will see the Nano Suit category. Look for the Bunny Suit and select it.