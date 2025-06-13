Stellar Blade: Where to find Emil’s Shop and what he sells

By Rishi Pallav
Modified Jun 13, 2025 01:06 GMT
This guide will help you to locate Emil&rsquo;s Shop in Stellar Blade (Image via PlayStation Publishing LLC)
This guide will help you to locate Emil’s Shop in Stellar Blade (Image via PlayStation Publishing LLC)

In Stellar Blade, Emil’s Shop brings a neat crossover with Nier: Automata. Emil returns just like fans remember him — speeding across the map in a weird little vehicle, loaded with cosmetics you won’t want to miss. These items are all tied to a currency called Stellar Tears, and you must track Emil down in the open world to buy anything.

Ad

Here is a guide on finding Emil’s Shop and what he sells in Stellar Blade.

Locating Emil’s Shop in Stellar Blade

Junkyard Supply Camp whereabouts - Possible location for Emil (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || PlayStation Publishing LLC)
Junkyard Supply Camp whereabouts - Possible location for Emil (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || PlayStation Publishing LLC)

Looking for Crossword hints & solutions? Check out latest NYT Mini Crossword Answers, LA Times Crossword Answers, and Atlantic Crossword Answers

Emil doesn’t have a fixed location. He spawns in the Wasteland and the Great Desert, but his appearance isn’t guaranteed. That means you might need to check a few places before he shows up. A good place to start is the Junkyard Supply Camp in the Wasteland. Once there, head toward the sunken area and look southeast. If he has spawned, you’ll see him driving your way, then veering slightly north.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

To make him stop, hit his vehicle using one of your ranged weapons. Stinger Missiles are the easiest option, but any ranged attack can do the job if your aim is decent. Hit him to stop.

What Emil sells in Stellar Blade

Emil&rsquo;s Shop in Stellar Blade (Image via PlayStation Publishing LLC)
Emil’s Shop in Stellar Blade (Image via PlayStation Publishing LLC)

Emil’s Shop is all about Nier Automata-themed items. These are purely cosmetic and can only be bought using Stellar Tears. Once you buy everything he offers, Emil disappears, so collect enough Stellar Tears before spending them.

Ad

Here’s what Emil sells and the cost of each item:

  • YoRHa No.2 Type B Uniform (2B’s Outfit for Eve) – 2 Stellar Tears
  • YoRHa Uniform 1 (General YoRHa Uniform for Eve) – 2 Stellar Tears
  • YoRHa Unofficial Ceremonial Attire (for Eve) – 2 Stellar Tears
  • YoRHa Type A No.2 Uniform (A2’s Outfit for Eve) – 2 Stellar Tears
  • Pod 042 Pack (Skin for the Drone) – 1 Stellar Tear
  • Battle Goggles (Blindfold for Eve) – 1 Stellar Tear
  • Emil’s Head (Cosmetic for Adam) – 1 Stellar Tear
  • YoRHa No.9 Type S Uniform (9S Outfit for Lily) – 1 Stellar Tear
  • YoRHa No.2 Type B Style (2B Hairstyle for Eve) – 1 Stellar Tear
  • White Fox Mask Style (Hairstyle with Fox Mask for Eve) – 1 Stellar Tear
Ad

Check out — How to start the Goddess of Victory: NIKKE DLC in Stellar Blade

About the author
Rishi Pallav

Rishi Pallav

Rishi is an Esports and Gaming writer at Sportskeeda. A civil engineer by background, his love for gaming and tech was sparked by childhood memories of playing Snow Bros. with his father. During college, he balanced late-night tech reviews with competitive sessions of FIFA, Counter-Strike, and Valorant — even stepping into tournaments for these titles. When he's not deep in the gaming world, you'll find him strumming his guitar, blending his passion for music with creativity

Know More

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.

Quick Links

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications