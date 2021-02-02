"Stop this YouTuber boxing": Teofimo Lopez's tweet leaves the internet divided

Teofimo Lopez, a professional boxing champion, recently tweeted out that the current YouTube boxing trend needs to end. However, the internet seems divided on the subject.

As the current unified Lightweight World Champion in the IBF, Teofimo Lopez certainly holds a critical say in the boxing world. Like many other professionals in the sport, the Honduran-American wants nothing to do with YouTubers in boxing, and he tweeted out:

"Stop this YouTuber boxing. Stop diminishing the sport we've worked so hard for! S**t not sweet."

CALL OUT: Lightweight World Boxing Champion Teófimo López tweets “Stop this YouTubers Boxing. Stop diminishing the sport that we’ve worked so hard for!” pic.twitter.com/GwHgy2OMiu — Def Noodles (@defnoodles) February 1, 2021

There appears to be a complete divide on opinion for the subject, with some fans defending the YouTuber boxing trend and others saying it is entirely unwanted by the boxing community.

On the YouTube side of the argument against Teofimo Lopez, most believe that YouTubers have brought far more attention to boxing. In their view, the sport was starting to fall flat, and YouTubers getting into the sport and bringing along hype have given boxing a surge.

They aren’t bringing boxing back, Jake Paul fighting Nate robinson didn’t do anything for the sport, so many ppl I know watched that and then didn’t watch any other boxing, it doesn’t bring ppl in, all they do is watch you tubers a couple times a year and that’s it — JBags 🌊👾🐉 (@JBagsYT) February 1, 2021

On the traditional boxing side with Teofimo Lopez, fans believe that even if the YouTuber events have a lot of hype, they only bring temporary fans who will specifically watch YouTube fights.

They also see the YouTube fights as a blemish on the sport that degrades the integrity of other professional boxers such as Teofimo Lopez, who have put in the time and effort to get where they are.

An agreement between both sides seems rare as YouTube fights become more and more popular.

The future of YouTuber boxing and Teofimo Lopez's opinion

AJ-Fury, BJS-Canelo,Pacquiao-Garcia, Taylor-Ramírez,Joyce-Usyk, Valdez -Berchelt, Estrada - Chocolatito, Herring-Frampton, Whyte-Potvekin 2, Hooker-Ortiz, Ennis-Lipnets



All before MAY, ok bro — GOATweather (@FightingReflex) February 1, 2021

Fans on both sides of the argument may be heavily divided on the subject, but the issue is certainly more complicated. YouTubers getting into boxing wouldn't have been able to do it on their own to this degree.

Logan Paul sparked the trend with his bouts against KSI, which garnered significant attention, but not to the degree the world is seeing now. His younger brother, Jake Paul, followed close behind and had fights against YouTubers.

YouTuber boxing was getting attention, but it was in its own sphere.

It will stop when a Youtuber gets seriously injured in the ring! It will happen at some point. Obviously I'm not wishing harm on anyone I just think its inevitable.... — Leviticus45 (@mrwhitey38) February 1, 2021

Everything changed when Jake Paul knocked out Nate Robinson in a co-main event matchup. His fight was the precursor to the Mike Tyson versus Roy Jones Jr fight.

For possibly the first time, a massive YouTuber and legendary boxers were brought together to maximize a fan base, which ended up being the eighth largest Pay-Per-view event in boxing.

Now Logan Paul is set to fight Floyd Mayweather, considered one of the greatest boxers of all time. Jake Paul will also be fighting Ben Askren, who is a former MMA champion and Olympian.

Official figures in combat sports have essentially sponsored YouTube boxing and lifted it even further. If it continues to make money, fights will continue to happen.