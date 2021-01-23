Logan Paul reacts to Conor McGregor giving him props and calling Floyd Mayweather "fat"

In a recent interview with BT Sport, Conor McGregor gave props to Logan Paul for agreeing to step into the Boxing ring with Floyd Mayweather. Paul has now reacted to the Notorious One's comments, who also went on to call Mayweather "fat".

In his latest post on Instagram, Logan Paul used McGregor's comment to take a shot at Floyd Mayweather. The YouTuber turned Boxer took digs at Money by mocking his weight.

Here is what Logan Paul posted on Instagram:

Conor McGregor has been doing a lot of interviews in the lead-up to his fight against Dustin Poirier. The Notorious One is completely focused on his fight against the former interim UFC Lightweight champion. However, he is open to a Boxing fight against Manny Pacquiao later this year.

The Irishman has also responded to Jake Paul's multiple callouts by referring to him as a "confused little kid" and claiming that a fight against him isn't a direction that he is looking towards at the moment. However, McGregor did mention that he is excited to see how Jake's elder brother Logan Paul does against Mayweather.

The former UFC double champion has shared the boxing ring with Floyd Mayweather in 2017, in a fight that was won by Money.

When is Floyd Mayweather vs. Logan Paul?

Logan Paul was vouching for a Boxing match for a long time till the point when Money himself announced the fight on his Instagram handle. Paul will face Mayweather on the 20th of February in what promises to be a historic fight, nonetheless.

Logan Paul has competed in one Boxing fight against fellow YouTuber KSI. However, he ended on the wrong side of the result. Floyd Mayweather has been fighting for almost the entirety of his life, and he's quite arguably in the conversation for being the greatest boxer of all time.

Meanwhile, Conor McGregor will be returning to the octagon this weekend, 23rd January, for the first UFC pay-per-view of 2021, UFC 257.