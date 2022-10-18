Stranger of Paradise: Final Fantasy Origin "Wanderer of the Rift" DLC announced - Gilgamesh difficulty, Blue Mage job, and more

Stranger of Paradise: Final Fantasy Origin has another excellent set of DLC incoming, titled “Wanderer of the Rift.” Significant changes have been made, including harder major bosses and the fascinating Blue Mage job. The trailer also teased the most challenging boss in all of Final Fantasy.

Could the legendary superboss Warmech be coming to Stranger of Paradise: Final Fantasy Origin? The following dives into what fans can look forward to in the DLC.

Gilgamesh is coming to Stranger of Paradise: Final Fantasy Origin

On October 26, 2022, Stranger of Paradise: Final Fantasy Origin received its second DLC/expansion - Wanderer of the Rift. In this DLC, the Lufenians are trying to connect their world to Jack’s again.

Jack Garland and his allies won’t sit around and let that happen. In Wanderer of the Rift, the dimension-hopping Gilgamesh will show up in yet another Final Fantasy game. He’s a powerful character who is a collector of some of the most legendary weapons in the Final Fantasy franchise. He’s also not afraid to get hands-on as he grabs and hurls Jack in the trailer.

His original appearance was in Final Fantasy V, where the mercenary was ultimately trapped in the X-Zone. He has since made other appearances, as an optional battle in Final Fantasy XIV and as a boss in Final Fantasy XII. In that iteration, he had a vast assortment of weapons from several Final Fantasy games and Dragon Quest.

Gilgamesh will introduce the Rift Labyrinth, a series of procedurally generated dungeons that will put Jack to the test. Jack also has a new power, Dimension Bringer, which lets Jack slow his foes down. It also increases your damage each time you use a combo ability.

Relics are a special equipment style exclusive to the Gilgamesh difficulty, which is blessed by one of the summonses. They have increased stats based on the blessing’s potency as well.

Chaotic Monsters are new and can appear anywhere on the Gilgamesh difficulty. They are a much stronger version of familiar foes, but they drop valuable rewards. The Tonberry Blacksmith is also in the game, as are Monster Bells. These can summon monsters to help you in battle, which is a brilliant change.

During the trailer, Jack had access to a Morbol, which spun in a circle, spewing poison at his foe. There are likely several other monsters that players will be able to use in battle.

Blue Mage is the new job class in Stranger of Paradise: Final Fantasy Origin, which lets you use instant abilities without expending charges. You can also use MP to increase its power. However, at the end of the trailer, something exciting was teased.

A large, sinister robot was on the screen for but a second. This is likely the most powerful superboss known as Warmech. It was the first superboss for the franchise, and players had a meager percentage chance of finding it in the original Final Fantasy.

Wanderer of the Rift comes to Strange of Paradise: Final Fantasy Origin on October 26, 2022.

