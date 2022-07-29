Stray fans can now play the cyberpunk game as their cat through commissioned mod

One of the most requested features by Stray players has been the option to customize the orange tabby protagonist to resemble their beloved pet. While the developers decided against such customization options, possibly to provide a homogenizing experience of this particular cat, players now finally have a way to do so with the help of a modder.

In Stray, players step into the furry little paws of the feline protagonist and follow as it tries to make its way through the Cyberpunk-walled city back to its family. The developers have done an excellent job at capturing the essence of cats in the game and have utilized their idiosyncracies and shenanigans. For one, players can meow to their hearts' content with the dedicated meow button.

Given the realistic rendition, it is expected that players will be clamoring to have such a customization and a modder has made it possible.

A Stray modder can help players customize the in-game protagonist to match their real-life pet

NorskPL, a Nexus Mods user, is helping players realize their dream of playing as a cat in the indie title against commissions. The modder has mentioned the price for Stray commissions as "name-your-price (depending on complexity)."

At the time of writing, their Nexus Mods profile was filled with mods featuring various kinds of cats that were made on request, including Pink Sphynx and Liberty Maine Coon. Those who want to see their pets realized in the gameworld, but do not have the technical knowledge themselves, can enlist the help of the aforementioned modder.

The on-request mods (Image via NorskPL/NexusMods)

There are already plenty of mods that provide an assortment of physical customizations and practical uses for Stray. In the first category, there are mods that allow the in-game protagonist to look like Garfield and CJ from GTA or turn their meows into 'Jason!' from Heavy Rain.

In the second category, there are mods that introduce a splitscreen multiplayer option, Dualshock 4 buttons, further realistic graphics and muted buttons to enhance the player experience and immersion. It's lovely to see the community so intriguingly engaging with the indie title.

Ever since the launch, players have been pouring in screenshots of their playthrough and their pets reacting to the gameplay on social media. There is already a Twitter account by the name of @CatsWatchStray chronicling such heart-warming interactions.

The game has already broken Annapurna Interactive's record for concurrent Steam players by clocking in at over 62,000 players at a time. According to Steam250's 'Best of 2022' list, it has also dethroned God of War (2018) as the best-rated PC game of 2022 with a rating of 8.62 based on 52,007 votes.

These are some excellent numbers for BlueTwelve Studio's debut game, narrating the journey of a stray cat. Fans have already been joking about its potential at the year-ending award ceremonies. Irrespective of what the future holds, it is quite clear that players have been thoroughly enjoying this unique title.

