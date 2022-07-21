How to unlock the Defluxor in Stray

Stray's protagonist has no defense against a couple of life-ending threats in the game. The decision by the developers not to make the cat a genetically enhanced or a superhero feline was an excellent one because it effectively grounded the experience.

But even then, players will look for one way to deal with the pesky little Zurks. Lucky for them, there is a weapon that can kill them.

Stray features a host of colorful robot characters with human mannerisms and their own unique and often nuanced personalities. Players will be coming across the Grandma, keeping everyone warm, the Guardian, protecting the settlement at all costs, the angry owner of the laundry place, and the stargazer on the rooftops, among many others.

The liveliest bunch among these are the Outsiders, those who dreamed of getting to the outside, and it is with one of them the Defluxor lies.

Locating the Defluxor in Stray

To get to the location of the Defluxor, players must complete chapter 6 and make their way to the next one, Dead End. Seamus tasks the cats to go and find Doc, one of the Outsiders who has gone to test a secret weapon capable of killing Zurks.

The courtyard (Image via Stray)

There's a long way ahead for players to make while being wary of the Zurks and their menacing capabilities before they get to Doc. The latter's house can be found opposite the large courtyard with a yellow cable going from the generator to his house. Players can follow the cable to get there.

Once inside the building, head downstairs to meet Doc. He says he has been trapped there for a long time as he came out to test the Defluxor, which can defeat Zurks. Go into Doc's workshop at the back and interact with the Defluxor. Doc will tell you that the machine needs to be powered through the yellow cable from the generator.

Restarting the generator (Image via Stray)

Players must take the replacement fuse from Doc and back up the courtyard to the still generator. Once the fuse is plugged in, the machine will jump back to life. This noise will summon a horde of Zurks around the cat as the players try to make their way back into the house.

Defeating the Zurks (Image via Stray)

Thankfully, Doc has switched on the Defluxor by now. Players will see him standing on the balcony, bathing the space around them with a high-intensity purple light. Any Zurk that comes under the light instantly splitters and bursts.

Once the players get back to the house and speak to Doc, the latter will attach the working Defluxor to B-12. Holding R2 or LMB will allow players to emit the purple light and eliminate any Zurk nearby. Players must be careful not to overheat the machine while using it.

Equipped with the new weapon, players will make their way back to The Slums along with Doc. The journey is more accessible this time as the Defluxor does short work of any Zurk that dares show its face.

Stray is out now for players to immerse themselves in the cyberpunk world. The game has been praised from all quarters, especially for its realistic rendition of the cat and the aesthetic of the game world. The indie title is available on both PC and PlayStation 4 & 5.

