Stray Trophy guide: How to complete Cat’s Best Friend by nuzzling up against robots

With Stray finally having its official launch yesterday, the cyberpunk cat adventure game has turned out to be one of the most unique experiences that this particular genre of video games has ever offered.

While playing through the narrative as a cat, players will be able to complete side quests as well as missions that will allow them to obtain some cool achievements and trophies.

There are some pretty unique trophies that one will be able to get their hands on in Stray, one of them being the Cat’s Best Friend, which one can obtain by nuzzling up to some of the various NPCs in the game.

This is an incredibly cute trophy that fans can obtain just to act like a normal cat in the game from time to time.

However, some community members are finding it difficult to complete the requirements for this particular trophy. Hopefully, today’s guide will be able to help them out with it.

List of all Stray NPCs players will need to nuzzle to get the Cat’s Best Friend trophy

There are a total of 5 robot NPCs in the game that the player's cat will need to get cozy with, so that they can nuzzle with them and get their hands on this rare trophy.

The 5 NPCs are:

1) Grandma (In The Slums)

Grandma is one of the key NPCs to the Stray narrative, whose role in the title is rather important in helping the players progress through the main storyline. She cannot be missed, as her request is a part of the title's main questline.

Grandma will be the first NPC in the game where players will get to nuzzle and move one step closer to obtaining the trophy.

2) Zbaltazar (In Antivillage)

After Grandma, players will then encounter Zbaltazar, another NPC that they will come across as the story progresses, and players inch closer to helping the cat reunite with its family.

Zbaltazar has become one with the network through his meditations, however, players will still get to nuzzle with him, as this is a vital part of obtaining the trophy in the game as well.

3) Ledoc (In Midtown)

Unlike some of the other NPCs in the game, Ledoc leads a rather secluded and isolated life in the dense urban jungle. He lives rather close to the Subway Station in Midtown, and is known for owning many books and investing all of his time in AI Studies.

On their road to getting this trophy, players will need to nuzzle with Ledoc as well.

4) Bonobot (In Midtown)

Sportskeeda Gaming @skesportsgaming



Read Here:



#Stray #indiegames #gamingcommunity Coming from @HKdevblog , Stray presents a beautiful cyberpunk world replete with neon-lit signs and humanoid robots. Amidst this, you drop in as a lonely cat looking to make your way home.Read Here: bit.ly/3oflv1r Coming from @HKdevblog, Stray presents a beautiful cyberpunk world replete with neon-lit signs and humanoid robots. Amidst this, you drop in as a lonely cat looking to make your way home.Read Here: bit.ly/3oflv1r#Stray #indiegames #gamingcommunity https://t.co/mMwSWHe1Ig

Bonbot is one of the more eccentric characters in the game, who is known for advertising ‘talking poetry’. He has a small hangout spot by the elevator present at the front of Midtown.

Bonobot is so passionate about his ramblings that he often forgets what he was originally advertising, and players honestly never get to see him smile throughout the entirety of his exchange with the cat.

5) Alex (In Midtown)

PlayStation AuSTRAYlia @PlayStationAU The cat’s out of the bag #Stray is officially out meow on PS5 and PS4. If you're a PlayStation Plus Extra or Deluxe member, you can download Stray as part of your membership. The cat’s out of the bag 🐈 #Stray is officially out meow on PS5 and PS4. If you're a PlayStation Plus Extra or Deluxe member, you can download Stray as part of your membership. https://t.co/37ZfRDTsVa

Alex is probably one of the more fun NPCs in Stray, who is not as grumpy as the bouncer, as he allows the cat access into the building by letting it sneak in through the back. He is incredibly chill with everything that the cat does, and is considered by many to be one of the most memorable characters in the game.

After nuzzling all five NPCs, players will automatically be able to obtain the Cat’s Best Friend trophy. There are other wholesome trophies in the game, but this one is by far the cutest and something that many players would like to achieve.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far