How to obtain all Outsider Notebooks in Stray, the cyberpunk cat game

Stray, the latest cyberpunk cat game, allows players to get their hands on many in-game collectibles as they pilot the feline protagonist through the underground urban dystopia.

Players can do a lot of shenanigans with the cat and even make trouble for some of the robot residents in the city as they help it make its way back to its family.

One such set of collectibles is the Outsider Notebook, which is central to the main plot and is something that players must collect if they want to finish the journey in Stray.

There are four Outsider Notebooks in total that fans will need to come across, each located in a different part of the city. After collecting them, the story will lead the player to Momo, whose hopes will be restored, and search for the Outsiders again.

While it sounds easy, getting all the Outsider Notebooks in Stray can be a bit daunting. However, today’s guide will look to help those still struggling with this main questline.

Obtaining all 4 Outsider Notebooks in Stray

As mentioned, there are four notebooks that players will need to obtain before they can progress the story further. Below is a list of all the Outsider Notebooks in Stray and how players will be able to obtain them.

1) Momo’s Notebook

Momo’s Notebook is the easiest to get, as it’s a part of the story. Once players come across Momo, they will be prompted to show it the first Memory, which is a picture of the beach.

After a conversation with Momo, players will then automatically get their hands on the first Outsider Notebook.

2) Zbaltazar's Notebook

The second Outsider Notebook is the Zbaltazar’s Notebook that Stray fans will be able to find in the flat, which players can easily reach by getting atop the highrise that is next to the Guardian.

Here, they will need to climb past the robots throwing paint cans and keep climbing until they reach a neon Outsider sign.

Players will then be required to allow the cat to pull the power supply off the ventilation system present to the left of the sign. After that, they can climb up on the vent that is located next to the sign and take the drop down through the fan.

After making its way into the apartment, the cat will need to leap atop the pile of boxes that are present near the robot portraits, then knock them down. After nudging the boxes, they will automatically open, and players will obtain Zbaltazar’s Notebook.

3) Find Doc's Notebook

To obtain Doc’s Notebook, Stray players will need to make their way to the library that’s present above The Slums. To get there, they will need to climb up and above the alleyway where there are more robots throwing paint cans.

Then, they will make their way to the back, beyond the couch with the TV, and they will need to jump across the gap to make their way to the small balcony with a blue Outsider sign. Now, making their way up the doorway, they will need to travel inside and locate a good number of books.

After turning on the lights, the cat will be required to hop over a giant stack to find a side room. Then, by turning right from there, they will obtain a note that can be translated, upon doing which, players will automatically receive the Key.

Moving back into a room full of books once again, players will find an aisle with several more tall piles. Knocking these down will reveal a safe that contains Doc’s Notebook, which the translated Key unlocks.

4) Clementine's Notebook

The final notebook can be obtained in the flat that’s located above the vending machine in The Slums, where players encounter Teddy. One will be required to climb onto the roof and jump through the window, where there is a glowing orange lantern with a circular symbol.

After ducking through the wooden door, players will reach a broken glass, then turning left from them, they will be required to traverse into the next room. On the desk, they can find Clementine’s Notebook just sitting there

Along with the Outsider Notebook, players will also come across a correction for the Transceiver formula, which is required to unlock Chapter 5.

Making their way to the top of the tower with the orange sign will lead players to Momo once again, where they can cash in all the Notebooks and obtain the Transceiver while restoring hope to the robot.

