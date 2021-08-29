Streamer who was beaten and scarred by ex-girlfriend says Twitch still hasn't banned her

Another incident has come to light where it seems that Twitch has favored drama over justice. Clint Karacson, a relatively small streamer, has alleged that the streaming platform continues to ignore his request to get his ex-girlfriend banned even after the assault charges leveled against her.

Karacson's ex-girlfriend Megan Selvidio, also known as Sevinth on Twitch, was previously arrested for “assault, causing bodily injury and family violence”. The charges against her were filed on July 17, and she was later released on bail. Surprisingly, even after the accusations against her, she continues to be a Twitch partner.

Sevinth's ex-boyfriend has continuously called out Twitch for not banning her. He also accused the streaming platform of blatant sexism, pointing out that if the roles had been reversed, he would have received an instant ban.

Streamer calls out Twitch for not banning abusive ex-girlfriend

Twitch has a history of banning people for even minor infractions. Therefore, not banning a partner who has been arrested for abusive conduct is hardly something to ignore. The accusations are also of a severe degree as Sevinth allegedly beat and scarred her ex-boyfriend.

In a recent stream, Karacson informed his fans that he now also has a permanent scar because of the abuse inflicted on him. He also called out Twitch for acting partially and taking so long to ban his ex-girlfriend.

“Everybody wants to laugh about it, it’s a guy getting scratched by a 100lbs girl. Let’s just say I was the partnered streamer and I was charged with that s**t, and I went to jail, I would already be banned off Twitch. Twitch doesn’t give a f**k about that.”

Sevinth was previously banned on Twitch for nudity

Karacson still awaits Twitch revoking Sevinth's partnership and handing her a permanent ban. The streaming platform had previously banned her for two days on August 12 following a 'Nudity and Attire' policy strike.

Sevinth has still not responded to the allegations as she continues to stream. It remains to be seen whether Twitch will end up taking strict action against her or continue to favor drama.

