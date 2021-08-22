Alleged Amazon engineer calls Twitch management "out of touch, born-rich millennials" and says they thrive on drama

Amazon-owned streaming platform Twitch has been constantly under fire from fans for its policies towards streamers recently. Instead of entertainment, Twitch has become a place of constant drama, and there is nothing the management has done to prevent it.

In a recent revelation from an alleged Amazon engineer, it seems like the reason why Twitch management has failed to curb the drama on the platform is that it prefers all the drama over quality content.

Replying to a recent Twitter thread where Twitch clarified how it supports marginalized creators, streamer OhkayPlays posted a statement from an alleged engineer who went on a long rant about how messed up Twitch management is.

Moreover, even after being owned by Amazon, the engineer admitted that the streaming platform continues to reject the values of its owners and instead follow their own 'toxic' ideals.

Alleged Amazon engineer sheds light on problematic Twitch management

According to the alleged Amazon engineer, even though the tech giants own the streaming platform, it is still a closed space even to its owners. From emails to offices, Twitch still maintains the same old Justin.tv ideals, closing itself off from its 'corporate overlords.'

"If you get the impression that Twitch is run by a bunch of out of touch born-rich millennials with tech-hub savior complexes, you're not wrong."

These weren't the only harsh words the alleged Amazon engineer shelled out at the streaming platform's management. He also went on to talk about how Twitch executives are a bunch of bigots, and that too unironically. Clearly, this explains how while the streaming platform has the ability to fix everything wrong happening, it still chooses not to.

Twitch thrives on drama

The statement also explained how Twitch actively ignores the drama that goes on its platform. Instead, it cultivates drama to increase viewership when it can easily ban problematic elements on the platform.

"Twitch could fix a lot of major problems, but why would they? They thrive on the drama. The drama will drive out some small streamers, and to Twitch that's just weak, sensitive losers giving up. But the overall drama fuels their whole model."

It is now evident why Twitch has cultivated such a toxic culture in the last few years, especially using all the backing from Amazon while also keeping its owners as far away from management as possible.

