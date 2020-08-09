Streamer falls asleep on Livestream, ends up regretting his decision

In the past, we have seen several wacky streaming incidents that have involved near-death experiences. Further, there also have been streamers who did not know that their camera was on.

One funny example is that of OMGchad, a Minecraft streamer whose real name is Chad Johnson. The streamer's pet cat somehow switched his camera on, and he ended up streaming himself sleeping for around ten minutes. You can watch the entire incident in the video below.

In April 2020, we saw a streamer who chose to stream himself sleeping in front of thousands of viewers. The incident involves Ethiopian –Canadian Twitch streamer and YouTuber Muudea' Day' Sedik, who is better known by his online alias 'twomad'.

Watch: Streamer decides to 'sleep stream,' ends up thoroughly regretting his decision

'twomad' regularly streams games such as Fortnite and Overwatch, although most of his recent videos have been random shenanigans and pranks. The streamer has 329k followers on Twitch, and around 1.36 million subscribers on YouTube.

In the video, he explains that he was asked by fans to do a 'sleep-stream,' and he decided to oblige. Further, we see a giant speaker that he places near him. Just as he begins to sleep, the trolls start pouring in.

Image Credits: twomad 360,youtube.com

One viewer encourages him to sleep naked, while others start playing the most annoying of noises.

Some sent sounds of farting, while some simply played loud music, or even clips of gunfire. The donations kept pouring in, as we saw a couple of his fans trying to lure him into a 'deep, meaningful' conversation.

As the streamer tries to sleep, the intensity of the sounds increase, and we see a fan blaring an emergency alarm, which finally breaks the streamer's resolve. He lets out a scream of anguish, which further encourages his fans.

We hear car alarms, ear-piercing noises, while one fan wants him to 'check the closet for monsters.'

A fan named 'Gummy' even apologized for posting noises. However, it turned out to be a trap, as he played an explicit sound clip seconds later. The torture session goes on till almost 7 in the morning, when a fan asks Google to reveal the streamer's location. The streamer gets up and ends the stream.

You can watch the entire incident in the video below: