Twitch streamer Froste claims stalker found his house, blames Sykkuno stans

Twitch streamer Froste took to Twitter today to share that he has recently been experiencing harassment from some users on Twitter, who he refers to as Sykkuno fans or Sykkuno "stans."

The issue started after he made a tweet joking that he wasn't nominated for any category at QTCinderella's Streamer Awards. He quipped that he was "robbed" for the nomination for Streamer of the Year.

After posting the joke, he then followed it up by mockingly wondering how Sykkuno was nominated over him for the award. Subsequently, some stans have been insulting him while not realizing it was a joke.

Tweet jokingly claiming he should have been streamer of the year (Image via Twitter Froste)

His tweets read as follows:

"I was robbed for the Streamer of the year award." / "How the f*ck was Sykkuno nominated over me?"

With this tweet, many people on Twitter didn't understand that this was sarcasm and started to ridicule him, with many asking who he was.

bingo☀☕🎶 @iambing0 @Froste uhm.. we honestly just found u because u talk about sykkuno.. congrats achievement unlocked @Froste uhm.. we honestly just found u because u talk about sykkuno.. congrats achievement unlocked

Froste claims Sykkuno fan found his house

The next day, the streamer claims he woke up to someone sending him pictures of his house, claiming the person was a "Sykkuno fan."

Tweet claiming that he was sent photo's of his home from a "Sykkuno fan" (Image via Twitter Froste)

The tweet reads as follows:

"Woke up to some Sykkuno fan DMing me pictures of my f*cking house because I made fun of them for treating a 30 year old man like a 12 year old holy f*ck you people are derranged."

Multiple mixed reactions were given to this claim, with some saying that they agreed with the statement about how fans treat Sykkuno, while many others stated that this was only because he insulted the fanbase. Some even claimed the streamer was lying about the whole situation.

Froste 💯 - Lind @Froste @KaleiRenay I used to wonder why some of these streamers always put on these fake “I’m so sweet and innocent” personalities, but now I realize they’re forced to do that or these “stans” will rip them to shreds @KaleiRenay I used to wonder why some of these streamers always put on these fake “I’m so sweet and innocent” personalities, but now I realize they’re forced to do that or these “stans” will rip them to shreds

u @dykwimcid

and what you did was definitely not warranted.

sorry about what they did to you but you cannot take a burner account as an example and represent a whole streamer's community. @Froste calling someone lovely = /= infantilizing themand what you did was definitely not warranted.sorry about what they did to you but you cannot take a burner account as an example and represent a whole streamer's community. @Froste calling someone lovely = /= infantilizing themand what you did was definitely not warranted.sorry about what they did to you but you cannot take a burner account as an example and represent a whole streamer's community.

Fábio @oFabz @Froste They call him little boy and precious baby that was enough for me to never look at his replies @Froste They call him little boy and precious baby that was enough for me to never look at his replies

kuno🌱 @Sproutkkunoo mf trying soo hard to make us look bad lmao Froste 💯 - Lind @Froste Woke up to some Sykkuno fan DMing me pictures of my fucking house because I made fun of them for treating a 30 year old man like a 12 year old holy fuck you people are deranged Woke up to some Sykkuno fan DMing me pictures of my fucking house because I made fun of them for treating a 30 year old man like a 12 year old holy fuck you people are deranged and you said that account was a burner account? So it went like “hello I’m a sykkuno fan here’s a pic of your house”?!?mf trying soo hard to make us look bad lmao twitter.com/froste/status/… and you said that account was a burner account? So it went like “hello I’m a sykkuno fan here’s a pic of your house”?!?😭 mf trying soo hard to make us look bad lmao twitter.com/froste/status/…

leo @leopisty @Froste i think it's the loud minority here. No doubt there are people that act out of pocket, but the majority don't do that @Froste i think it's the loud minority here. No doubt there are people that act out of pocket, but the majority don't do that

If such claims are true, this would certainly be a matter of concern, as the streamer's home address could possibly get leaked to the internet. If that were to happen, he could be subjected to hateful letters, unnerving threats, or could even be swatted.

