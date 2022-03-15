Twitch streamer Froste claims stalker found his house, blames Sykkuno stans

Twitch streamer Froste took to Twitter today to share that he has recently been experiencing harassment from some users on Twitter, who he refers to as Sykkuno fans or Sykkuno "stans."
The issue started after he made a tweet joking that he wasn't nominated for any category at QTCinderella's Streamer Awards. He quipped that he was "robbed" for the nomination for Streamer of the Year.
After posting the joke, he then followed it up by mockingly wondering how Sykkuno was nominated over him for the award. Subsequently, some stans have been insulting him while not realizing it was a joke.
His tweets read as follows:
"I was robbed for the Streamer of the year award." / "How the f*ck was Sykkuno nominated over me?"
With this tweet, many people on Twitter didn't understand that this was sarcasm and started to ridicule him, with many asking who he was.
Froste claims Sykkuno fan found his house
The next day, the streamer claims he woke up to someone sending him pictures of his house, claiming the person was a "Sykkuno fan."
The tweet reads as follows:
"Woke up to some Sykkuno fan DMing me pictures of my f*cking house because I made fun of them for treating a 30 year old man like a 12 year old holy f*ck you people are derranged."
Multiple mixed reactions were given to this claim, with some saying that they agreed with the statement about how fans treat Sykkuno, while many others stated that this was only because he insulted the fanbase. Some even claimed the streamer was lying about the whole situation.
If such claims are true, this would certainly be a matter of concern, as the streamer's home address could possibly get leaked to the internet. If that were to happen, he could be subjected to hateful letters, unnerving threats, or could even be swatted.
